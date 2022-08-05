ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 15% on Soft Outlook, Citi Sees Many Negatives

Shares of Palantir (NYSE PLTR) are down about 13% at the market open after the software company offered lukewarm revenue
STOCKS
BioNTech SE (BNTX) Slides on Vaccine Revenue Miss But Consensus Was 'Too High'

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares tumbled more than 9% Monday after reporting second-quarter earnings before the open.The drugmaker posted second-quarter
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded as Guidance 'Well Below Expectations' - Benchmark

On the back of its earnings release last week, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares have been downgraded to Hold from
MARKETS
Roku (ROKU) Stock Dips as Analyst Downgrades to Sell After 'Awful' Results

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down about 2% after Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak cut the rating to Sell
TECHNOLOGY
Tesla Stock Pops on Report It Struck a $5 Billion Nickel Supply Deal in Indonesia

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up over 2% in premarket Monday after CNBC Indonesia reported that the electric vehicle
STOCKS
RBC Capital Steps Aside on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), 'Oxbryta Beat Confirms Value; With Solid Outcome'

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) from Outperform to Sector Perform with a price target
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Corteva (CTVA) Tailwinds Converging - JPMorgan

Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva's (NYSE: CTVA) shares were moved from Neutral to Overweight by JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas
INDUSTRY
JPMorgan's Kolanovic Says to Shift Allocations from Equities into Commodities

JPMorgan's Kolanovic Says to Shift Allocations from Equities into CommoditiesThe analyst comments "The impressive US employment
MARKETS
Blue Owl Capital (OWL) PT Raised to $15.50 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein raised
STOCKS
Carvana (CVNA) Risk-Reward 'Unattractive' - JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares to Underweight from Neutral, raising the firm's price target
STOCKS
Dawson James Downgrades Mesoblast Limited (MESO) to Neutral

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ
STOCKS
Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) PT Lowered to $50 at Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Judah C
MARKETS
Top Canadian And Ancillary Cannabis Stocks In August 2022

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Are top marijuana stocks a buy in August? The cannabis industry has gained momentum going into this week after hitting fresh lows at the beginning of July. There are several potential catalysts for leading cannabis stocks right now. In the next months, many cannabis reform bills in Congress may find support. If it does, it may act as a stimulus for the best marijuana stocks for the remainder of 2022. Canadian cannabis stocks and ancillary marijuana companies have witnessed significant drops this year.
