Summer doldrums continue through this weekend

Good Friday afternoon, everyone!

Typically hot August weather looks to continue through this weekend. Plenty of sunshine will be seen today with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out around 97. Also, isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours. Severe weather is not expected, but stay alert to sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief heavy rainfall. Tomorrow and Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot, but the chances of rain will stay less than 20 percent. Temperatures will top out in the 90’s and low 100’s with Amarillo warming near 97 each day. The weather may cool a little bit for Monday and Tuesday with numbers trending down into the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s. Also, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through midweek.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone and try to stay cool!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris