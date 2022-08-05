Read on www.streetinsider.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
InvestorPlace
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Soars on Zillow Deal
Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) are flying higher on the day, with OPEN stock up 20%. The move comes after the company issued its second-quarter results and a new multi-year deal with its rival, Zillow (NYSE:Z). This partnership comes after a bit of a bumpy start to the week. Opendoor...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock
Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?
These top e-commerce stocks both split in June, and they're both up since then.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — IRA lifts EV and solar stocks, Pfizer's buy
Congress: Good for the environment, bad for shareholders ... Check out my Sunday column on why the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate over the weekend is positively Orwellian. But ... shares of Nextera Energy (NEE), Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN) are all up. First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to...
StreetInsider.com
Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 15% on Soft Outlook, Citi Sees Many Negatives
Shares of Palantir (NYSE PLTR) are down about 13% at the market open after the software company offered lukewarm revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
LSB Industries (LXU) Announces Increase to Stock Repurchase Authorization to Up to $100M
LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold
Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Tyson Foods (TSN) Falls After Results, Analyst Not Surprised by Market Reaction
Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) are down over 3% after the company reported weaker-than-expected FQ3 EPS figures. TSN reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Monday.com Rallies Following Earnings - Analyst Encouraged by 'Solid Execution'
Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares jumped Monday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped earnings and revenue estimates.The cloud-based work management software ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Corteva (CTVA) Tailwinds Converging - JPMorgan
Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva's (NYSE: CTVA) shares were moved from Neutral to Overweight by JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
The Macerich Company (MAC) PT Raised to $169 at Stifel
Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded as Guidance 'Well Below Expectations' - Benchmark
On the back of its earnings release last week, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares have been downgraded to Hold from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
RBC Capital on uniQure BV (QURE): 'Brain Safety Signal Unfortunate, But Stock Reaction Overdone'
RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi reiterated an Outperform rating and $53.00 price target on uniQure BV (NASDAQ: QURE)The analyst comments ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
