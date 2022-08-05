ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
InvestorPlace

Opendoor (OPEN) Stock Soars on Zillow Deal

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) are flying higher on the day, with OPEN stock up 20%. The move comes after the company issued its second-quarter results and a new multi-year deal with its rival, Zillow (NYSE:Z). This partnership comes after a bit of a bumpy start to the week. Opendoor...
Person
Andrew Boone
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock

Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Monday — IRA lifts EV and solar stocks, Pfizer's buy

Congress: Good for the environment, bad for shareholders ... Check out my Sunday column on why the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate over the weekend is positively Orwellian. But ... shares of Nextera Energy (NEE), Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN) are all up. First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to...
StreetInsider.com

Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 15% on Soft Outlook, Citi Sees Many Negatives

Shares of Palantir (NYSE PLTR) are down about 13% at the market open after the software company offered lukewarm revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold

Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Tyson Foods (TSN) Falls After Results, Analyst Not Surprised by Market Reaction

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) are down over 3% after the company reported weaker-than-expected FQ3 EPS figures. TSN reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Monday.com Rallies Following Earnings - Analyst Encouraged by 'Solid Execution'

Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares jumped Monday after the company's second-quarter earnings topped earnings and revenue estimates.The cloud-based work management software ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Corteva (CTVA) Tailwinds Converging - JPMorgan

Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva's (NYSE: CTVA) shares were moved from Neutral to Overweight by JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

The Macerich Company (MAC) PT Raised to $169 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded as Guidance 'Well Below Expectations' - Benchmark

On the back of its earnings release last week, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares have been downgraded to Hold from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
