Read on www.additudemag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
Slate
Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Greater empathy in adolescents helps prevent bias-based cyberbullying
Bullying has been made easier and sometimes more serious by social media, gaming platforms, and other online communications technologies, affecting so many of our schools, families and communities. Research is also clear that cyberbullying—the online variant of school-based bullying—is linked to a host of negative emotional, psychological, physiological and behavioral outcomes.
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
U.S. Teacher Shortage Is So Bad Some Districts Are Trying Four-Day Weeks
America’s schools are in crisis, with some districts facing tremendous staffing shortages as the fall creeps closer. “I have never seen it this bad,” the executive director of the School Superintendents Association said. “Right now, it’s number one on the list of issues.” While it’s unclear precisely how many classrooms are without teachers, local reports indicate shortages ranging from the hundreds to the thousands. In Houston, Texas, alone, the five biggest districts are all saying that anywhere from 200 to 1,000 positions remain unfilled. The Washington Post reported that experts attribute the crisis to a number of factors, including pandemic burnout, low pay, and a newly virulent school culture war that has left many educators feeling unappreciated. Districts are employing a number of band-aid fixes, from higher wages to ballooning class sizes. And some areas are getting creative, ranging from a four-day school week to having veterans with zero teaching experience lead classrooms.Read it at The Washington Post
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose originally took out $200,000 in student loans to get her podiatric medicine degree, but interest has caused her debt load to spiral.
psychologytoday.com
The Truth About Stimulant Medications for ADHD
ADHD medications regulate dopamine and norepinephrine in the frontal cortex, the brain area most closely associated with ADHD. When used to treat ADHD, stimulant medications improve cognitive functioning and do not cause euphoria (a "high"). There is misuse of ADHD stimulant medications in the non-ADHD population. With a Ph.D. in...
Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy
A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Parents on Randi Weingarten saying conservatives 'undermine' teachers: 'She blocked the schoolhouse door'
Parents and activists are fuming over remarks made by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten at a teachers' conference Wednesday accusing conservatives of undermining the work of educators. "Conservatives are working consistently to undermine educators in this country," Weingarten said at the New York State United Teachers conference. "They're...
RELATED PEOPLE
psychologytoday.com
'Autistic Person' or 'Person With Autism'?
Parents are often introduced to autism and its language from the vantage point of the medical model. Parents' relationship with autism and their use of language involves an experiential process. Family members, friends, and professionals have various meanings attached to autism that influence their language. As a neurotypical mother, my...
Pennsylvania moms react to education dept suggesting kids may use 'ne, ve, ze/zie and xe' pronouns
Pennsylvanians blasted their state's department of education's new gender identity page which suggested teachers should not make assumptions about students' pronouns, and listed "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" as some examples. Fox News Digital spoke with people from Pennsylvania, including mothers, about the education department's webpage. "In addition to the...
psychologytoday.com
One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding
Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
CDC Eyes New School Rules on COVID Testing, Spacing, Quarantines
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story CDC Expected to Ease COVID-19 Recommendations, Including for Schools Via CNN “A preview of the plans obtained by CNN shows that the updated recommendations are expected to ease quarantine recommendations for people […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anorexia nervosa: Causes, symptoms & treatment
It can be difficult to watch someone struggling with anorexia nervosa. It can be even more difficult to understand what makes them harm themselves in this way. You may feel powerless and unsure how to help – a lot of people have been in this position. People who have...
MedicalXpress
'Brain fingerprinting' of adolescents might be able to predict mental health problems down the line
Despite the best efforts of clinicians and researchers for decades, we still do not fully know why some people develop mental disorders and others do not. However, changes in the brain are very likely our best clues to future mental health outcomes. The adolescent brain is particularly important in this...
What is autism spectrum disorder and how common is it?
Christine McGuinness has opened up about being recently diagnosed with autism.The 33-year-old former model shares three children with her husband, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, all of whom have autism.Speaking to OK about her children’s experiences with the condition, McGuinness said: “We always thought it was genetic and it didn’t come as a shock to me that I got diagnosed.“When I was writing my autobiography, I could see so many similarities between me and my children that it was pretty evident.”So what is autism spectrum disorder and how common is it? Here’s everything you need to know: What is autism spectrum...
When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line
It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Wearable technology can change autistic people's lives, if they're involved in designing it
Many autistic people experience difficulties in expressing their emotions. This can result in increased anxiety, depression, anger and physical health problems. Research shows autistic adults are significantly more likely to experience depression an anxiety than their peers. Imagine a future, where technology could help people regulate their emotions and alert...
A TikToker was so fed up at the lack of pay transparency that she’s now just asking strangers on the street — and they’re telling her
A TikToker frustrated with the lack of pay transparency in the U.S. has gained millions of viewers after launching a series in which she asks people she’s only just met what their salary is. Hannah Williams, 25, is making waves online with her short-form video series “Salary Transparent Street,”...
Refinery29
Please Stop Saying “Natural” When Discussing Childbirth
Yesterday during my 36-week pregnancy appointment, my doctor started to perform the standard late-pregnancy cervical exam, but she couldn’t finish it because I began to scream from the unbearable pain of the speculum, and then her fingers, inside me. “I guess you’re not a good candidate for vaginal birth after all,” she smirked as she quickly abandoned her efforts to see if I’ve dilated, referencing my seeming lack of pain tolerance (and clear lack of stoicism).
momcollective.com
Mama Has the Kindergarten Blues
My first born headed to Kindergarten last week and I am not okay. I know that I will learn to deal with it and eventually I’ll be okay, but for now I am not. I also know that he will absolutely be okay. Technically, this is not our first school year, we’ve done three years of preschool, but to me Kindergarten feels like our party has come to a crashing halt. I’ve got the Kindergarten Blues.
Comments / 3