Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold
Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Chegg (CHGG) PT Raised to $22 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Carvana (CVNA) Risk-Reward 'Unattractive' - JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares to Underweight from Neutral, raising the firm's price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Dawson James Downgrades Mesoblast Limited (MESO) to Neutral
Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Raymond James Upgrades Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI:CN) (BDIMF) to Strong Buy
Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien upgraded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Sandfire Resources NL (SFR:AU) PT Lowered to AUD5.60 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Rahul Anand ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades 8x8 (EGHT) to Buy
BofA Securities analyst Michael Funk upgraded 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Barrington Research Upgrades PowerFleet (PWFL) to Outperform
Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cowen Downgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Ritu Baral downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 15% on Soft Outlook, Citi Sees Many Negatives
Shares of Palantir (NYSE PLTR) are down about 13% at the market open after the software company offered lukewarm revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded as Guidance 'Well Below Expectations' - Benchmark
On the back of its earnings release last week, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares have been downgraded to Hold from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) PT Lowered to $14 at BMO Capital
BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
LSB Industries (LXU) Announces Increase to Stock Repurchase Authorization to Up to $100M
LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH:CN) (PRBZF) PT Lowered to Cdn$112 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Casa Sytems, Inc. (CASA) to Market Perform
Northland Capital Markets analyst Tim Savageaux downgraded Casa Sytems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
The Macerich Company (MAC) PT Raised to $169 at Stifel
Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) PT Raised to $278 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Blue Owl Capital (OWL) PT Raised to $15.50 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: CLSA Starts Li Auto (LI) at Buy (1)
CLSA analyst Aaron Li initiates coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Block Inc. (SQ) PT Lowered to $125 at Mizuho Securities
Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
