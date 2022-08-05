Lightning strike sparks Montgomery County house fire, authorities say

Read on www.wusa9.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
WTOP
8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
Multiple fires in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
Home grill sparks 2-alarm blaze in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in the 7200 block of Paperback Terrace in Laurel for a report of a grill on fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames had extended through the roof of a townhouse and the roof had partially collapsed.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 8, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Aug. 8 and here’s the 10 day weather forecast. Here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. Primary Election Update: With all the mail-in ballots counted over the weekend, the race for the County Executive Democratic candidate is still too close to call. Incumbent Marc Elrich leads challenger David Blair by 42 votes. Elrich claims victory and Blair set to request a full recount.
Teen, 2 adults displaced after SE DC house fire
WASHINGTON — Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. According to DC Fire, just the teen was hurt and transported. Three people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. The fire took...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are looking into what caused a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning. Officials say the victim was 44-year-old, Shaun Vincent Thomas from Cleveland, Ohio. Thomas and a group of other bikers were traveling north on I-270. That’s when he lost control and crashed. Thomas was found dead […]
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
Teen trapped in house fire taken to hospital in critical condition
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire in Southeast DC left one teen in critical condition. According to DC Fire and EMS on Twitter, the fire happened in the 700 block of Mississippi Ave, Southeast, around noon Sunday. Two adults and one teen have been displaced by the fire. The fire surrounded three sides of […]
NJ woman who survived lightning strike details her shocking experience: 'I was doing the laundry'
Lightning strikes took the lives of three people recently outside the White House in Washington, D.C. James Mueller and Donna Mueller of Janesville, Wisconsin, both in their 70s, succumbed to their injuries following the strike at Lafayette Park on Thursday night, a spokesperson from DC Metro Police told Fox News Digital on Friday.
Name of man found dead in Prince George’s County parking lot released
UPDATE, Aug. 8, 2022, 1:33 p.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said the person killed was 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, D.C. Detectives said they were trying to identify the person or people responsible for the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
WMUR.com
29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
Dumfries, Virginia motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
DUMFRIES, Va. — A motorcycle crash left a man dead Sunday morning in Dumfries. Investigators arrived at the scene just after 11 a.m. in the area of Richmond Highway and Allen Dent Road. Police said that the investigation revealed the driver of a 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 motorcycle was driving "in a reckless manner" south on Richmond Highway, according to witnesses.
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
WJLA
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
Man dead after 4 people shot in Prince George's County Sunday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four shootings within 24 hours left three people injured and one man dead in Prince George's County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was soon pronounced dead on the scene.
wfmd.com
Investigation Continues Into A Garage Fire In Carroll County
Sykesville Rd. Garage Fire (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Sykesville, Md (KM) Damage is estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents from a garage fire early Friday morning in Carroll County. Shortly before 4:30 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 6370 Sykesvile Road...
