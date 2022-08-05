ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold

Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Casa Sytems, Inc. (CASA) to Market Perform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Tim Savageaux downgraded Casa Sytems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Block Inc. (SQ) PT Lowered to $125 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Vista Equity Partners to Take Avalara (AVLR) Private in an $8.4 Billion Deal

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners announced today a deal to take a tax compliance cloud company Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Blue Owl Capital (OWL) PT Raised to $15.50 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Carvana (CVNA) Risk-Reward 'Unattractive' - JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares to Underweight from Neutral, raising the firm's price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 15% on Soft Outlook, Citi Sees Many Negatives

Shares of Palantir (NYSE PLTR) are down about 13% at the market open after the software company offered lukewarm revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Heritage Insurance (HRTG) PT Lowered to $6 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades 8x8 (EGHT) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Michael Funk upgraded 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: CLSA Starts Li Auto (LI) at Buy (1)

CLSA analyst Aaron Li initiates coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) PT Lowered to $14 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citi Downgrades REA Group Ltd. (REA:AU) (RPGRY) to Neutral

Citi analyst Siraj Ahmed downgraded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
NUBURU, Inc. to Go Public Through Merger With Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (TWND)

NUBURU® (“NUBURU”), an industry leader in high power and high brightness industrial blue lasers, and TWND Corp. (NYSE: TWND) (“TWND”) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
