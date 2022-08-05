ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses

WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WMUR.com

29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim

One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
WASHINGTON, DC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The northeastern District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bladensburg, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include College Park, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Beltsville, Largo, Bladensburg, University of Maryland, Fedex Field, Gallaudet University, Fort Totten, RFK Stadium, Fairland, Landover, Hyattsville, White Oak, Takoma Park, East Riverdale, Adelphi, Colesville and Kettering. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

1000 South Capitol: The Residential Evolution of Downtown D.C.

Explore the new gold standard of living at 1000 South Capitol, Lerner’s newest residential property in the heart of the Navy Yard’s Ballpark District. The flourishing area is currently the place to be for Nationals games, picnics on warm summer days and some of the best shopping, dining and nightlife that Washington D.C. has to offer. Lerner is thrilled to continue contributing to this fast-growing waterfront neighborhood with the opening of this extravagant residence at the center of it all!
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
popville.com

Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”

Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

‘Hamilton' Cast Member Looking for Lost Dog After Crash Near Kennedy Center

The hit musical “Hamilton” is back at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and one of the cast members is hoping to find his lost dog before curtain call. Trevor Miles says another cast member was walking Luna when they were hit by a car Saturday afternoon near Virginia Avenue and Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway Northwest, which is less than a half-mile from the Kennedy Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Shots Fired Last Night in Brightwood Park

A reader reports: “another drive by shooting on Kennedy and Illinois yesterday night (5400 block of Illinois Ave NW) – the 3rd in a month. This was around 9.30 pm. Numerous shots fired – 2 cars (one had 3 bullets, and one had 1) got hit.”. Deanwood,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Teen, 2 adults displaced after SE DC house fire

WASHINGTON — Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. According to DC Fire, just the teen was hurt and transported. Three people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. The fire took...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD

