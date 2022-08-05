Russia Says Griner Swap Must be Discussed Without Publicity

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:44 a.m.: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that Turkey will pay for some Russian natural gas in rubles, the official currency of Russia, Agence France-Presse reports. The move is seen as a way to insulate Russia from Western sanctions. Payments in rubles would be protected from sanctions. The United States is spearheading international efforts to impose economic sanctions on Russia for its February invasion of Ukraine. Turkey is a NATO member, but has refused to take part in sanctions, in part because Turkey is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

