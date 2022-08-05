Russia Says Griner Swap Must be Discussed Without Publicity

Read on www.voanews.com
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Russia in 'Tremendous' Military Difficulty in Ukraine War: Lange
German lawmaker Nico Lange said Saturday that significant aid from overseas has changed the power dynamic in the ongoing conflict.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Voice of America
US Top Diplomat Blinken in South Africa on Africa Tour
Johannesburg — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country's Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western...
Voice of America
Russia Begins Fresh Assault in Eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — As Russia began an assault Saturday on two key cities in eastern Ukraine, the body that monitors ships in and out of Ukraine ports authorized five more vessels to sail. Four are to leave Sunday with nearly 162,000 metric tons of foodstuffs. Russian forces began Saturday...
Voice of America
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Again Shelling Nuclear Plant
Ukraine accused Russia again Sunday of bombing Europe's largest nuclear power station, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and alleged that Moscow was engaging in "nuclear terror." Ukraine's state nuclear power firm said Russian forces damaged three radiation sensors at the facility in the attack Saturday night and wounded a worker...
Voice of America
Taiwan Says Chinese Planes, Ships Carry Out Attack Simulation Exercise
TAIPEI — Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on Taiwan on Saturday, island officials said, in retaliation for a visit there by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that also saw Beijing halt talks on security and other issues with the United States. Pelosi's brief unannounced visit during the...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 6
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:44 a.m.: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that Turkey will pay for some Russian natural gas in rubles, the official currency of Russia, Agence France-Presse reports. The move is seen as a way to insulate Russia from Western sanctions. Payments in rubles would be protected from sanctions. The United States is spearheading international efforts to impose economic sanctions on Russia for its February invasion of Ukraine. Turkey is a NATO member, but has refused to take part in sanctions, in part because Turkey is heavily dependent on Russian energy.
Voice of America
Blinken Visits South Africa Amid New 'Cold War'
Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa on Sunday in what analysts describe as an attempt to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the region. Relations between the U.S. and South Africa became strained during President Donald Trump's time in office. President...
Voice of America
UN Chief Calls for Access to Ukraine Nuclear Plant After New Attack
International inspectors should be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the shelling of the facility in recent days, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. Any attack on a nuclear plant "is a suicidal thing," Guterres told a news conference in Japan. More broadly,...
Voice of America
ASEAN-9 Summit Includes Plea for Peace in South China Sea
Phnom Penh — Foreign ministers of nine Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members wrapped up their annual summit Saturday with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings to Myanmar's junta and plans to bolster COVID-19-injured economies. Prak Sokhonn, the Cambodian foreign minister and host of...
Voice of America
US Warns Pacific Isles of 'Struggle' Against Coercive Regimes
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — A top U.S. diplomat warned Pacific Islands of a new struggle against violent power-hungry regimes Sunday, as she visited the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of Guadalcanal. With China's military carrying out war drills around Taiwan and Russia...
Voice of America
ASEAN Wraps Up Foreign Ministers Talks
Phnom Penh — Foreign ministers from the Association of South East Asian Nations wrapped up their annual meetings in Phnom Penh with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings for the junta in Myanmar and plans to bolster COVID-19-crushed economies. Foreign ministers and delegates from about...
Voice of America
Pentagon Announces $1 Billion in Aid for Ukraine
Pentagon — The Pentagon has announced $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, the single largest package of weapons and equipment from its inventories since Russia's February invasion. The latest assistance package includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition and...
Voice of America
As Japan Marks Atomic Bomb Anniversary, Threat from China Breaks Military Taboo
Tokyo — Japan is this month marking the anniversaries of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that killed more than 200,000 people and brought an end to World War II. But even as Japan’s prime minister pledged to work toward world peace, the government announced plans for a ‘drastic’ increase in defense spending driven by the threat from China, breaking a decades-long taboo over the build-up of Japan’s armed forces following its defeat in 1945.
Voice of America
Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Shadow Each Other as Drills Due to End
TAIPEI — Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards...
Voice of America
South African Minister Accuses West of ‘Bullying’ On Ukraine
Pretoria, South Africa — South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor accused the West of sometimes taking a patronizing and bullying attitude toward Africa, as she hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the first leg of his Africa visit. Pandor made it clear that South Africa has different views from the U.S. on Ukraine, China, and Israel and the Palestinians.
