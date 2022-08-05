The collapse of the Chinese beauty concept store and what comes next

Read on www.voguebusiness.com
Inside Casa Air: Casablanca’s new pop-up brings “golden age of travel” to Selfridges
London-based luxury brand Casablanca is bringing a vintage airport inspired pop-up to Selfridges, as luxury labels invest further in conceptual retail and hospitality. Casa Air will feature a champagne bar, serving Casablanca branded champagne, a security-style conveyor belt, airport seating and...
Artsy Scandi brand Holzweiler lures Sequoia funding to expand globally
Family-owned Norwegian fashion brand Holzweiler said it has secured a majority stake investment from Sequoia Capital China, positioning the Scandi brand for a growth spurt that will include taking on China, the UK and the US. "This marks the beginning of...
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Harlem’s Fashion Row CEO Brandice Daniel Talks With Pensole’s D’Wayne Edwards About the Biggest Obstacle for Inclusion
Click here to read the full article. Harlem’s Fashion Row chief executive officer Brandice Daniel has been a key advocate for designers of color since establishing the agency in 2007. On Aug. 3 in New York, Daniel took the stage at the 2022 FN CEO Summit to talk about obstacles along the way. The biggest challenge? Getting people to talk about race. “It wasn’t just editors and executives that didn’t want to talk about it. Black designers also didn’t want to talk about it,” Daniel told Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design. “That was one...
‘The Sacrifice Zone’: Myanmar bears cost of green energy
The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead. The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that...
Today's Google outage was brief but disconcerting
Earlier today, reports began emerging Google was down. While it has since returned, it once again highlights our dependence on technology service providers and shows how reliant many people are on a single operator for daily functions. There are few things we completely rely upon in our modern lives, but for many people, Google is one. Its brief disappearance from the internet felt, for many, like an almost-apocalyptic moment – underscoring how deeply “googling” has been integrated into our lives. As I wrote when the cloud computing firm Fastly had an outage last year, It’s disconcerting when the sites we rely on suddenly...
Luxury watches: Entry-level is the new battleground
The highest price tags and the most cutting-edge innovations tend to grab watchmaking headlines: watches such as the Tag Heuer Carrera Plasma, one of the first to use lab-grown diamonds; or the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra, a bravura piece of technical skill just 1.8mm thick – "prices upon request".
