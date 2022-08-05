Ashley Hayes Joins SWIPCO Community Development Team

(Atlantic) The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has a new face in the Community Development department. Ashley Hayes has joined the staff as a Community Development Specialist. She will work with SWIPCO communities to continue to improve the region through community and economic development activities and planning.

“I have been a resident of Southwest Iowa for most of my life and have a great appreciation for our communities and the people,” said Hayes. “SWIPCO is an excellent way to assist our area communities and to further help them continue to thrive in this region of rural Iowa.”

Hayes is a graduate of Atlantic High School and has a bachelors in psychology from Buena Vista University. She brings many years of experience in city government and economic promotion through her time on the city council in Atlantic and as the program coordinator at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.

John McCurdy is the Executive Director of SWIPCO…

Hayes lives in Atlantic with her son and remains active in various volunteer organizations in the community, including Atlantic Rising.