ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Ashley Hayes Joins SWIPCO Community Development Team

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLVUu_0h5plgx600

(Atlantic) The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has a new face in the Community Development department. Ashley Hayes has joined the staff as a Community Development Specialist. She will work with SWIPCO communities to continue to improve the region through community and economic development activities and planning.

“I have been a resident of Southwest Iowa for most of my life and have a great appreciation for our communities and the people,” said Hayes. “SWIPCO is an excellent way to assist our area communities and to further help them continue to thrive in this region of rural Iowa.”

Hayes is a graduate of Atlantic High School and has a bachelors in psychology from Buena Vista University. She brings many years of experience in city government and economic promotion through her time on the city council in Atlantic and as the program coordinator at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.

John McCurdy is the Executive Director of SWIPCO…

Hayes lives in Atlantic with her son and remains active in various volunteer organizations in the community, including Atlantic Rising.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Cass County 4H Leader Weighs in on Banner Award

(Atlantic) The activities at the Cass County Fair wrapped up this past Wednesday with clean-up day. Numerous projects will now compete at the Iowa State Fair, including Cass County Fair Queen Keira Olsen, selected to represent Cass County in a ceremony held on July 28. Part of the ceremony was the recognition of the 2022 Banner Club award-winning Bear Grove Blazers for their excellence in participation.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County T-Bone Parade Winners Announced

(Audubon) The Audubon Chamber of Commerce announced the T-Bond parade winners. The antique tractor winner, 1959 and older, Keith Grabill, the milestone tractor, 1960 and newer, Matt Randeris. Saddle division winner, the Audubon Saddle Club, Junior division, the Girl Scouts, and Senior division, 1st place, Audubon Fire and Rescue, and 2nd place, Southwest Iowa Real Estate. The Good Neighbor award went to the Exira Fire Department.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Supervisors approve participation in SS4A Grant Application

(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution for participation in the SS4A Grant Application. As part of the new federal Transportation Bill, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, there is over one billion dollars of roadway safety funding available in the form of Safe Streets and Roads for All grants. To be an eligible applicant for funding, a county must have an eligible action plan in place.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Phyllis J. Simonton

Phyllis Jean Simonton, 95, of Atlantic, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Heritage House. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family inurnment will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel at a later date.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County

(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County replacing wooden bridges with box culverts

(Audubon) Audubon County Engineer Mitch Rydl provided the Board of Supervisors with an update on bridges within the county during their meeting this week. Doug Sorensen, Supervisor’s Chairman, reports progress is being made on an effort to reduce wooden structures. “Audubon County when he started had 212 bridges. Of those, 90 were timber bridges or wooden structures. We are down to 60 timber bridges and are gradually trying to replace all of those.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#City Council#Atlantic High School#Buena Vista University
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Approves Development Agreement with Boose Building

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved a resolution authorizing a development agreement with Boose Building Construction, L.C., and an internal advance for funding an economic development grant. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says development agreements are standard features relating to economic development. He says a development agreement is necessary because...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years. Wellman Dynamics, a Creston...
CRESTON, IA
Nebraska Examiner

An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark

OMAHA — An $82 million apartment complex is poised to dramatically change the look of the busy Dodge Street corridor, clearing multiple structures but preserving and repurposing a landmark animal hospital as the project’s “front door.” The new five-story building, with about 330 units, is to stretch across 2.5 acres southeast of 48th and Dodge […] The post An $82 million apartment project to scrape several structures but retain Omaha landmark appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Asks Residents and Property Owners to change the City’s Visual

(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting Mayor Grace Garrett spoke about businesses and property owners cleaning up the weeds along the sidewalks and curbs. The mayor says AtlanticFest is coming to Atlantic on August 13 and will bring a lot of visitors to the town. The day features a huge car and motorcycle show and all the other vendors coming into town. Garrett says residents can clean up the city’s visuals with little work like cutting the grass and weeds.
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County implements Burning Ban

(Glenwood) Mills County Emergency Management says a county-wide burning ban will be in place for Mills County starting Saturday (August 6) at 8:00 a.m. The ban prohibits open burning in Mills County, including all the cities within the county. Due to abnormally dry air conditions, temperatures, and the possibility for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Parking Information released for AtlanticFest

(Atlantic) AtlanticFest is Saturday, August 13, with free entertainment, a Car Show, Road Race, Bags Tournament, food vendors, crafters, and family games. Kelsi Beschorner, Program Director for the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, says Chestnut Street, along with several side streets and city parking lots, will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 for AtlanticFest activities. “We are thankful for residents and businesses’ cooperation,” said Beschorner. “It makes the early morning of AtlanticFest go a lot smoother.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Benjamin Heath Obituary

Benjamin Douglas Heath age 75, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Benjamin Douglas Heath was born April 5, 1947, in Cass County to Elmer and Janis (Conklin) Heath. He graduated from Atlantic High School in 1965 and married the love of his life Verla on June 4, 1966. From their union, three children were born: Noele Tyson, Jeremy Heath, and Dawn Hepler.
ATLANTIC, IA
WOWT

Study sheds light on redlined areas in Omaha being hotter

Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. Pitch Black competition awards money to Black-owned businesses. The Pitch Black Competition is helping small business. Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon. Updated: 10 hours ago. Near record heat is expected this afternoon with high temperatures around...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy