Akron, OH

Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired

By Danielle Cotterman
 3 days ago

AKRON , Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.

According to police, the shooting took place Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Officials say it appears the victims were walking in the 400 block of Chittenden Street when the suspects fired multiple gunshots at them.

Several nearby homes were also hit by the gunfire and dozens of shell casings were processed for evidence.

The victims have not been identified. They were taken to a local hospital where the 29-year-old was pronounced dead. The teen is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Or, contact the Summit County Crimestoppers:

  • Call 330-434-COPS
  • Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

