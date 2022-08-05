ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man in critical condition after shooting outside restaurant, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a local restaurant.

The shooting happened near Ubee’s at 521 S. Highland late Thursday night.

Memphis Police officers responded to the shooting at 11:48 p.m.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the incident came in at 11:45 p.m.

Three victims were located, police said.

One was taken to Regional One in critical condition; two others were treated at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

