Branch County, MI

Billboard takes on Congressman Tim Walberg in November general election

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5RRp_0h5plKjE00

On eastbound U.S. 12 at M-86, a large billboard features Congressman Tim Walberg and a political message.

The sign states, "Congressman Tim Walberg Voted AGAINST reducing drug prices, including insulin."

Placed there by the Fifth Congressional Democrats, it kicked off the November general election campaign before the Aug. 2 Republic primary.

Branch County Democratic party chair Jeff Raymond said the Democratic party expects to place billboards across the state's southern portion. The new Michigan 5th Congressional district stretches from Monroe County on Lake Erie to Berrien County on Lake Michigan.

The Branch County party leader said billboards would go up through the November general election.

"And there are also some rumors there might be someone's private property willing to have a more permanent, left-leaning sign," he said.

Democrats have attorney Bart Goldberg, a moderate, in the general election to oppose Walberg. The candidate stayed out of the spotlight with no primary opponent.

"He's trying to appeal to the voters who are kind of tired of Walberg and tired of the Republican Party's antics," Raymond said.

Raymond said the party did not condone the practice of Democrats voting in the Republican primary.

Democrats expect a large turnout in November.

"We've got to support the people who support the causes and then put our best against their best," Raymond said.

Comments / 1

The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

