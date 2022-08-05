Carbon12 – The New Reserve Currency for Christians

Read on bitcoinist.com
What If Cardano Was On “Shark Tank”?, Billionaire Mark Cuban Voices His Opinion
Legendary investors and “Shark Tank” investors Mark Cuban recently gave an interview sharing his views on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, and other projects in the space. Cuban is a controversial figure in some crypto communities due to his heated opinions on the projects that should receive investors’ attention and those that might be poised to fail.
Bitcoin Is A ‘Remarkable Cryptographic Achievement,’ Ex-Google CEO Says
Former Google CEO and chairman Eric Schmidt is simply impressed by the architecture that Bitcoin is built upon. He believes in the crypto. In fact, in our recent article, he reveals he’s invested “a little bit” of money into it. A video is now making the rounds...
Why Does Binance Recommend Shifting Your Crypto From WazirX To Binance
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance mentioned that customers who have crypto on WazirX should transfer it to Binance’s platform. If you have funds on WazirX, you should transfer it to Binance. Simple as that. We could disable WazirX wallets on a tech level, but we can’t/won’t do that. And as much debates as we are enduring, we can’t/won’t hurt users.
Why The US Treasury Sanctioned Crypto Exchange Tornado Cash
Per a press release, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against Tornado Cash, a decentralized exchange (DEX). The institution added the website tornado.cash, the entities associated, and several Ethereum-based addresses to their Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons List (SDN). There are...
Bitcoin Gets Praised For Its Technical Features By Brazil Central Bank’s Chief
Bitcoin and its underlying technology has earned the trust and praise of some of the most notable figures in banking and finance. For instance, the director of Brazil’s central bank only has good things to say about the technical features of the crypto. According to Central Bank of Brazil...
Why Gnox (GNOX) Will Reach $1 Long Before Shiba Inu (SHIB)
The much-anticipated Gnox will reach $1 long before Shiba Inu, according to crypto experts. At the time of writing, Gnox is trading higher compared to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created as a parody of Dogecoin. The coin has gained a lot of popularity in recent months, due to its low price and meme-based marketing.
Crypto Broker Voyager To Soon Resume Cash Withdrawals
Crypto Broker, Voyager, has decided to resume its cash withdrawals on its app. Users shall be able to make cash withdrawals from the application, this news comes after Voyager suspended trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards for over a month. The cryptocurrency lender has panned to restart the customer access...
Here’s Why Vitalik Buterin Believes Crypto Payments Will Become Mainstream
Crypto payments have become more popular, especially following the bull market run in 2021. There are now millions of merchants worldwide accepting cryptocurrency payments through direct and indirect integrations. Even big corporations have jumped on the bandwagon. Nevertheless, crypto payments still remain in their very early stages. There are still...
MEXC to List AURA Network, Supporting NFTs Adoption for More Possibilities
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC will list AURA, a scalable, agile and effortless Layer-1 blockchain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption, on 12:00 August 9th (UTC). With the vision of “Building the Internet of NFTs”, Aura Network aims to create a world-class...
Why Elon Musk’s DOGE Investors Are Investing in TAMA
Investors looking for the best new crypto to invest in need to hear about Tamadoge, a project with the potential to dethrone Musk’s Dogecoin. Throughout this guide, we’ll be discussing why so many fans of Dogecoin are wondering how to buy Tamadoge, providing an in-depth review of the project, and even running through the entirety of how to buy TAMA. Let’s get started.
Analysts: Gnox (GNOX) Presale Outperforms Many Layer One Cryptos Such As Polygon (MATIC) And Fantom (FTM)
Gnox gives cryptocurrency investors an incredibly easy way to invest in a variety of cryptocurrencies and generate passive income-yield farming as a service. Crypto analysts believe this passive income utility is the main reason behind its impressive presale performance, and with its enormous price growth in the past few weeks, it has successfully outperformed layer one cryptos Polygon and Fantom.
Uniglo (GLO) Is Primed To Drive Ahead Of Other Top DAOs Like ApeCoin (APE) And Aave (AAVE)
DAOs are the future. It’s an acronym for decentralized autonomous organization. Unlike a corporation, a DAO has no central authority and no top-down management. All decisions on the activities of the organization are made by the community (token holders). A popular example of a DAO is ApeCoin DAO. The...
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Leverage Ratio Spikes Up
On-chain data shows both the Bitcoin leverage ratio and the futures open interest has spiked up recently, a sign that may turn out to be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Estimated Leverage Ratio And Open Interest Surge Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant, the...
Poloniex Announces Support For Ethereum Forks, Users Will Receive New Tokens Via Airdrop
Ethereum, the second cryptocurrency by market cap, is about to enter a new era. In September, Ethereum will complete its transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus blockchain. This event will forever change the crypto industry and the Ethereum ecosystem. Leading crypto exchange Poloniex, the first...
Brevan Howard Subsidiary Raises $1B For Crypto Investments Amid Bear Market
A recent report noted that BH Digital, a Brevan Howard Asset Management subsidiary, is taking a progressive growth measure in the crypto sector. It has successfully generated over $1 billion through institutional investments. The project intends to channel the fund to its crypto strategies and development plans. It is currently accepting more investments in continuation of its achieved stance.
Binance’s CZ Visits The Central African Republic, Meets President Touadéra
President Faustin-Archange Touadéra received Changpeng Zhao to discuss bitcoin and crypto. The meeting of the minds happened on Friday and there’s not much public information about what actually happened. The Binance CEO has been meeting African presidents recently, so it only makes sense that he visited the first nation to make bitcoin legal tender in the continent.
Understanding Web 3.0 And Its Predecessors, Web 1.0 And Web 2.0
Everyone would agree that the world is becoming increasingly digitized, with the aptly named ‘Web 3.0’ era seemingly just around the corner. However, there is still some difficulty in terms of defining what Web 3.0 actually is, as this is a relatively new concept which warrants further explanation.
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
This week’s heated debate (provided courtesy of Moonbirds) led to a variety of opinions around creative commons, licensing at large, and NFT projects. Meanwhile, Tiffany’s new pendants sold out swiftly, Instagram continues to make a concerted push into the space, and there’s a textbook publisher that wants to utilize NFTs to collect a share of secondary sales. We’re back on the block this weekend with a new Nutshell, reviewing all of the NFT activity from the course of the past week.
The FishVerse Announces the First Ultimate Fishing Metaverse
The FishVerse team is very excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary fishing ecosystem inside the Metaverse. Built on Blockchain technology, FishVerse is a truly decentralized AAA-type mobile fishing game where players can experience closest thing possible to the real fishing. The FishVerse was created by MG Labs gaming...
