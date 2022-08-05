ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Local mayors donate blood Friday

By Duncan MacLean, Alanna Flood, Tony Fay
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayors of Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke came together to help boost the blood supply during the critical summer months.

The Red Cross provides 40% of the country’s total blood supply; all of which is sourced from volunteer donors.

Mayors Domenic Sarno, John Vieau, and Joshua Garcia each donated blood at the Springfield headquarters of the American Red Cross. These local leaders share what motivated them to give Friday.

“This is near and dear to my heart because my mom, god rest her soul, Clara Sarno, had get a lot of transfusions. If we can help someone out, you can’t put a price tag on that,” said Mayor Sarno.

Mayor Vieau told 22News, “It’s important because it saves lives and I can say from an intimate stand point I’ve had a family member who needed transfusions in the past and it’s one of the reasons I try to donate blood regularly.”

“From what I understand there’s a shortage. As leaders we are, you know, trying to do our part and hopefully encourage other folks in the community to visit your local Red Cross and donate some blood,” said Mayor Garcia.

Only three percent of eligible donors donate blood each year. The executive director for the Central – Western Mass. Red Cross stated that there is a decline in blood donations right now. They are receiving approximately 20 percent less than they normally do, so the need for donations is great.

The Red Cross said it’s simple to donate, just call or go online to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

