Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'
Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
This week at Moncus Park: Art class and more
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This week’s events at Moncus Park will include a youth gymnastics class, a youth painting class, and more. Here’s this week’s schedule at Moncus Park this week:. Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Youth Gymnastics Class, hosted by The Little Gym of Lafayette, from...
Top Restaurants in Acadiana that Have the Best Chicken
CJ and I spend a lot of time talking about food and one of our favorites is Chicken. We love Chicken, any kind of Chicken, we aren’t picky. So I took to social media to find out the best places to get Chicken in Acadiana. Here are the results:
This Lafayette Backyard Features a Full McDonaldland Playground That Will Spark Instant Nostalgia
Walking into this Lafayette backyard is like walking back in time.
What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
Local man contributes to his neighbor’s effort to bring his mother home
Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward.
LSP collecting donations for a back to school drive
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police and Once Was Inc will be collecting schools supplies for students Pre-K through 12th grade with a veteran parent. Donations can be dropped off through August 12 at LSP Troop I located at 21E Pont Des Mouton Rd Lafayette, LA 70507 and Walmart Carencro located at 3810 NE Evangeline Trwy Carencro, LA 70520 .
Here's the Story Behind The Horse That Popped Up in Lafayette's Moncus Park This Week
Have you noticed the horse standing in Moncus Park?
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.
Top 5 Sushi Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the top 5 Sushi Restaurants in Lafayette according to you the listeners.
Husband-and-wife team to open soda shop in downtown Lafayette
A husband-and-wife team will open a soda shop that will feature old-fashioned soda creations, ice cream, lunches and other items in a renovated space along Jefferson Street. Sunday’s Soda Fountain is the concept developed by Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre that will open possibly in early October in the space next to Tula Tacos at 431 Jefferson St.
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Shake Shack announces first Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana.
Annual Mass for 'Little Cajun Saint' will mark death anniversary, milestone on path to canonization
St. Edward Catholic Church in the Richard community will host its annual Mass for Charlene Richard at 6 p.m. Thursday. Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the main celebrant. The Mass marks the 63rd anniversary of Charlene Richard’s death and is the first public Mass for...
Ollie's Bargain Outlet to Open Soon in Opelousas
According to Developing Lafayette, Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening soon in the former Stage retail space off of I-49 on the service road.
Carencro Resident Frustrated After Discolored Water Fills Her Washing Machine, Ruins Laundry
A Carencro woman is asking the city to do better after her washing machine was filled with discolored water.
Lafayette, You Can Zipline Costa Rica (PHOTOS)
Today's adventure takes us ziplining through the canopies of and over one of the beautiful rivers of Costa Rica.
The International Space Station will be visible tonight for 6 minutes
According to Spot The Station, the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible tonight for 6 minutes.
