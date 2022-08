TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody after they cut off another driver causing that driver to wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. near I-44 and 161st East Ave.

The driver who wrecked was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Troopers say the driver who caused the accident is suspected of driving under the influence.

