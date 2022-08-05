Read on www.magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 8, 2022: Welcome, Columbia County Fair
Magnoliareporter.com welcomes back as a seasonal advertiser the 2022 Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show. The fair is Monday, September 19 through Saturday, September 24. You can go for the rides, shows and exhibits but for our part, it’s the fair food. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the fair’s 2022 catalogue. It will tell you everything that you need to know about the fair and how to enter its large number of contests and special events. We appreciate the opportunity to tell everyone about the plans for the fair, which is now only a month and a half away.
Ouachita County Fair will run for four days
The 2022 Ouachita County Fair will kick off four days of fun this year with earlier dates, August 10-13, at the Ouachita County Recreational Center, 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden. Gate admission and parking are free. The fair supports youths involved in 4-H and FFA programs. It has what...
SAU-Tech honors Dillworth-Johnson
Wyletta Dilworth-Johnson is the Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero award recipient for August at SAU-Tech. She is a Camden native and graduated from Camden Fairview High School in 1997. She furthered her education at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia with a bachelor of science in criminal justice (2003) and a master of science in mental health and wellness from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix (2021).
Columbia Christian student/parent orientation 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Columbia Christian School students and parents will meet for orientation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. The meeting will start in the arena, and then students and parents will head out to see teachers and classrooms. School supplies may be brought that evening as well. Students will be counted absent...
Whitehead new VP for Human Resources at Bodcaw Bank
Bodcaw Bank has named Jenny Marie Whitehead as vice president of Human Resources. Korey Keith, CEO of Bodcaw Bank, said Whitehead is a great fit for the culture of Bodcaw. “Jenny Marie has been a community leader for Magnolia and Columbia County for the last 14 years. She has a track record of success and possesses leadership skills that will strengthen our team, further develop our staff, and provide Bodcaw Bank with an advantage to continue reaching our goals. Jenny Marie is known for her fierce personality and outstanding integrity,” Keith said.
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Columbia and Lafayette counties on Sunday, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, said the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,930. Total Active Cases: 99, up...
Columbia County's active COVID-19 cases down by 10
Active COVID-19 cases were up in Union and Ouachita counties on Saturday, but down in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,923. Total Active Cases: 98,...
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
Cast set for September Magnolia Arts play, "The Red Velvet Cake War"
The Magnolia Arts Center has named its cast for "The Red Velvet Cake War." Show dates are September 14-18. “The Red Velvet Cake War” is a comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Jones Hope Wooten. CAST. Cee Cee Windham -- Deidra Gunnels. Gaynelle Verdeen Bodeen...
El Dorado bank moving into Murphy Oil building, contractor buys First Financial Centre
Two major downtown El Dorado office buildings, including the iconic former Lion Oil Company building, are changing hands. First Financial Bank of El Dorado has purchased the former Murphy Oil Corporation building at 300 N. Peach as its new corporate headquarters. Diversified Construction and Design will buy First Financial’s headquarters...
Mildred Beene
Mildred Beene, 91, of Magnolia, formerly of Emerson, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
Victoria Erwin, Rodney Wilson new hires at Boys and Girls Club, sports evaluations set
The Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia has named two new directors. Victoria Erwin is the new unit director. Rodney Wilson is the new director of Athletics & Facilities. NFL Flag Football evaluations will be held from 5-6 p.m. Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9 at the club. A...
Venoy “Colonel” Simpson
Venoy “Colonel” Simpson, 85, of Magnolia passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Venoy was born on March 15, 1937 in Willisville to the late Pascal and Beulah (Hamilton) Simpson. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a Mason. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.
Crews searching for possible drowning victim
CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 1. Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
Arkadelphia ticket wins Natural State Jackpot
Someone is holding a Natural State Jackpot ticket worth $75,000. The winning ticket was sold at Jordan's Kwik Stop, 147 Valley in Arkadelphia for last Thursday's drawing. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim his prize. Large prizes must be claimed at the Arkansas...
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover
A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
