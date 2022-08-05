Magnoliareporter.com welcomes back as a seasonal advertiser the 2022 Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show. The fair is Monday, September 19 through Saturday, September 24. You can go for the rides, shows and exhibits but for our part, it’s the fair food. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the fair’s 2022 catalogue. It will tell you everything that you need to know about the fair and how to enter its large number of contests and special events. We appreciate the opportunity to tell everyone about the plans for the fair, which is now only a month and a half away.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO