Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected to wrap up the work week today. The humidity breaks slightly this afternoon, but likely not enough to truly notice. Temperatures soar back to nearly 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with humidity pushing back into oppressive levels. Our next shower and storm chance arrives on late Sunday night and continuing into Monday as a cold front pushes into the state. Next week temperatures will drop back closer to average mainly around the lower 80s. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slightly less humid. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Muggy. East winds around 5 mph. Lows at 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Late evening / overnight shower and storm chances. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower and storms chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: An early lingering shower or storm; otherwise decreasing cloud cover. Highs in the upper 70s.

