Instagram scammer named ‘Sophie’ used altered photo to con Richmond Heights man

Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Janylah Godfrey
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Janylah Godfrey is 15. She was last seen in Cleveland on July 9. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
Body of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
Cleveland Police Department welcomes new members to K-9 unit (pics)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Monday welcomed Patrol Officer Dave Santiago and Ranger to its K-9 unit. The department was able to add Ranger to the team by a donation from A Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, according to a department Facebook post.
Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4. David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014. Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police...
Fugitive of the Week: Zachary Price of Cleveland
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week” is 40-year-old Zachary Price. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape.
Akron woman robbed in early morning carjacking, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 38-year-old woman was carjacked early Saturday morning in her garage on Pelton Avenue. According to police, the woman got home around 6:30 a.m. and the robbery happened just after she pulled in. The suspect had a gun, police said, and demanded the...
Akron woman carjacked after pulling into her own garage, police say
Akron Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked inside of her own garage on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the department.
Maple Heights man killed in hit-skip crash, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-skip early Sunday at the Cleveland border. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Turney Road...
Former East Cleveland officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former East Cleveland police officer was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, the police department said in a statement.
Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. All four victims were murdered on July 8,...
Man pleads not guilty to murdering 2 women at Seven Hills home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and...
Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and...
5 taken to hospital after U-Haul crash at Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a crash late Sunday at the Cleveland Puerto Rican Festival sent five people to the hospital. The accident took place around 9:15 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Park on Seymour Avenue in the Ohio City neighborhood. According to Cleveland police, a 64-year-old man was...
U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch fugitive wanted for escape
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 40-year-old man wanted for escape. Zachary Price was last known to be living on the East side of Cleveland. He is a white man, about 5′11″ and weighing about 185 pounds. Anyone with...
Fairview Park Police continue search for teen who went missing 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since 17-year-old Yvonne Regler went missing from a Fairview Park Sunoco gas station.
Akron Police Department shares reminder about ‘low-flying planes’ near Akron-Fulton Airport
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the ground at high rates of speed ahead of the Props and Pistons Festival. The planes will be flying from Aug. 12-14, according to a department Facebook post. The aerobatic and military planes...
45 years ago a Fairview Park teenager went missing, police say ‘no tip is too small or insignificant’
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Yvonne Regler, 17, disappeared on Aug. 8, 1977, from the Sunoco Gas Station at 18990 Lorain Road. Fairview Park police said Regler reported to work at 7 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station at 23370 Lorain Road in North Olmsted, but was then called to replace a co-worker at the Fairview Park Sunoco.
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
Trial continued for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man accused of murdering a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman and dumping her in a field last year was scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued to Oct. 12. Lexx Meeks was indicted on the...
