ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

State workers help us all. It’s past time to help them, too

By Dustin Pugel
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPjGr_0h5pibQq00

Everyone in the commonwealth relies on services provided by the state government, and the workers providing them are our friends, neighbors and family. They help children in crisis, defend those who cannot afford an attorney, keep our water and air clean and provide other critical public services that build a stronger commonwealth for all of us.

But the state has not reciprocated, chronically underpaying them, leading to a mass exodus of public servants, and a crisis for the services they provide.

Well over a decade of stagnant wages, slashed retirement benefits and overwhelming workloads have driven thousands of state workers away from the vital roles they serve and made life harder on those who remain. As a result of those changes and severe budget cuts that eliminated many positions, the state has shed nearly 15,000 jobs in the past three decades—dropping from 43,000 to just over 28,000[AR1] —even as the state’s population has grown by more than 800,000. Today’s tight labor market has made it even easier to find better paying jobs elsewhere, leading to a crisis-level shortage of workers in state government.

This hemorrhage has real life consequences. Children and foster families must share too-few social workers. Low-income households have trouble accessing benefits. Workers are not ensured safe jobsites.

Fewer employees also means more work for those who remain on the state’s payroll, leading to burnout and a swell of retirements and resignations, further depleting the workforce—a vicious cycle that will only worsen until significant and sustained investments are made in the people who are the backbone of public services in state government.

Opinion:'Our salaries are criminally low.' A social worker's open letter to Kentucky Legislature

Lawmakers began to address this ongoing problem earlier this year, approving 8% across-the-board raises for state employees, along with targeted additional raises for some positions, including social workers and public defenders. The General Assembly also required the Personnel Cabinet to provide a report examining the classification and compensation system and making recommendations to address state worker shortage. That report arrived last week with a predictable recommendation to stop the bleeding: increase compensation.

adjusting the state’s salary schedule, which hasn’t been meaningfully updated since 2007, along with providing a 6% salary increase for fiscal year 2024, and granting annual cost-of-living increases, among other recommendations.

Adjustments to state worker salaries are especially necessary in light of the General Assembly’s decision to end a once robust state pension. For decades prior to 2014, state retirement benefits were a valuable recruitment tool that offset lower salaries. Not only were the pensions far better than those offered by the private sector, accessing them required continued employment with state government, increasing retention.

But in 2014, the General Assembly did away with a traditional defined benefit pension plan and threw retirement security for Kentucky state workers out the window. The current plan is riskier and far less generous for workers, eliminating one of the key incentives for Kentuckians to start working for state government and to stay there.

That was a monumental mistake, but there are ways we can move forward to attract and retain a talented public workforce. Kentucky can continue to give targeted raises for certain positions that face severe shortages (for both new and existing employees), as the legislature did earlier this year for social workers and public defenders. The state should also lead the way in Kentucky by increasing the minimum wage for all public employees to at least $15 an hour so that no state workers are forced to rely on public assistance to make ends meet. Currently, more than 1,500 of them do.

Last week, the state announced that the General Fund ended the fiscal year with $945 million more than projected. The General Assembly may give this surplus away and more, under last year’s House Bill 8, in tax breaks largely benefiting the wealthy. Instead, it should go to better uses, such as investing in our communities, and ensuring that state government employees can thrive as they serve all of us who rely on them in ways big and small.

Dustin Pugel is policy director at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
whvoradio.com

Republicans Foment Frenzy At 142nd Fancy Farm Picnic

While Democrats made their first appearance in two years at this weekend’s 142nd Annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County, Republicans rolled up their sleeves and delivered blow after blow against Gov. Andy Beshear and the Joe Biden presidential term. Saturday’s GOP slate included State Senator Jason Howell, Rep....
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminum Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County. Lotte...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Government#Kentucky General Assembly
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, August 4. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who...
clayconews.com

SECRETARY OF STATE ADAMS: VOTER REGISTRATION IN KENTUCKY IS BACK

FRANKFORT, KY – Secretary of State Michael Adams is announcing that voter registration in Kentucky continues to rebound after two years of stasis. In June, 8,486 new voters were added to rolls and 5,733 voters were removed. “Voter registration is back,” said Adams. “Before the fall campaign heats up...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November. Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus,...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear announces $75 million fund for Kentucky nonprofits

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Beshear said, “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities […]
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map

Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Eastern Kentucky woman used vacuum cord to save her and her children

EASTERN KENTUCKY — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy