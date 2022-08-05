Line transect surveys help habitat management practices: Patrick Tate

South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Park habitat staff are constantly trying to improve our practices to manage land more effectively for the benefit of wildlife and recreational users.

One way we can evaluate our best management practices for a highly diverse landscape is by conducting a line transect survey. These surveys help land managers compare how effective the different management practices are.

Diversity is often the top factor when analyzing the success of the overall grassland system. In general, when grassland systems have higher native diversity, they have higher populations of ground nesting birds. Native bunch grasses provide excellent cover from aerial predators. When grassland systems have higher diversity of forbs or native flowers, insect density increases. This, in turn, feeds both adult and adolescent birds in the spring, summer and fall.

The line transect survey we use is based on Native Prairie Adaptive Management Project, but with a few tweaks. Because we manage land for not only ground nesting birds but also large game like deer, it changes our management practices, trees planted and food plots. This would then affect the survey because it is designed for a grassland system. For example, one change is reducing the number of survey points per acre. Here’s how the survey works:

We use a 25-meter rope starting from a specific point at a varying degree from due north.

At five-meter intervals along the rope, we analyze the vegetation within 6 inches of either side of the rope.

We measure litter, number of species and type of grassland system present (short dry, wet meadow, seasonal wetland, etc.)

These measurements give us a number we can use to grade each area.

Judgment on the quality of grassland sites can vary among individuals and be subjective, which is why objective practices like the Line Transect Survey are used. This survey helps us fairly and objectively grade each site and adjust our management practices to better serve the resident wildlife.

Within the survey, we grade the grassland based on the diversity of grass and forbs as well as the presence of invasive species. For example, a low-graded system would have only smooth broom and Kentucky blue grass while also having a high amount of litter or duff. While a highly graded system would have a high number of native grass and forb species, low to medium duff and a low number of invasive species. Once we have the data collected, we can look back on our management through the past few years and see if we are having a rise in the grade or if it has fallen. Then we know to adjust our management practices.

We use a variety of different management practices including spring grazing, summer grazing, fire, mowing, spraying and no management of land. Each of these management styles is very valuable, but their effect varies on specific sites. Line transect survey data will give us important insights on how to continually improve our management practices. We will start these surveys towards the middle of August and wrap up before archery deer season.

Patrick Tate is a regional habitat program manager with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.