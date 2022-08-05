Vincent police, Space Command, QB arrest, hurricane season: Down in Alabama

Read on www.al.com
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Only 4 states are worse than Alabama for child well-being, KIDS COUNT report says
An annual report that tracks statistical indicators on the well-being of children shows Alabama trailing the national numbers in most categories and ranking near the bottom overall. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks Alabama 46th overall. The report compares 16 indicators over...
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
WSFA
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
Bama Rush explained: How does sorority recruitment work?
With nearly thousands of women expected to participate in this year’s Alabama Panhellenic Association (APA) formal fall recruitment (nicknamed “Rush Week”), the University of Alabama will almost certainly have the nation’s largest sorority pledge class when the whole process culminates with Bid Day. Recruitment officially kicks...
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
Ruben Studdard on board for ‘American Idol’ Zoom auditions in Alabama
Think you’ve got what it takes to be the next Alabama winner of “American Idol”? Well, it’s time to take the first step toward that goal. The ABC reality series is holding live virtual auditions for Alabama on Aug. 15, using Zoom for its open-call format. Singers can sign up online via the “Idol” website, registering for Zoom chats that will connect them with producers and other staffers for the show.
alabamawx.com
Alabama Radar Check at 1:15 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms are fairly numerous this afternoon over the northwestern quarter of Alabama from Florence down to Russellville…Winfield and Carbon Hill…up through Lawrence County to near Rogersville. Others extender from Hartselle to the east of Cullman to Oneona. There are several significant weather alerts for sub-severe but...
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing SC nurse last seen on her way to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report. Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in […]
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home’s closet, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
Louisiana man killed in fiery crash on I-59 in Alabama
A truck driver from Louisiana died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Alabama on Saturday. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. near the 215 mile marker, less than a mile south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and hit several trees before catching fire, according to state troopers.
‘Big Dogs, Big Hearts’ adoption event to benefit Alabama men captured in Ukraine
A dog adoption benefit this weekend will benefit two Alabamians who have been held in Ukraine since June. “Big Dogs, Big Hearts” will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Forest Lake United Methodist Church, located at 1711 4th Ave. in Tuscaloosa. The event is in partnership with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
Alabama man accused of 3 murders last time he was released from prison scheduled for parole hearing
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who is accused of killing three people after the last time he was released from prison, is scheduled for a parole hearing on Tuesday. Spencer, 56, faces capital murder charges in October in the deaths of two women and a child in Guntersville. Martha Dell Reliford,...
