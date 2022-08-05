Vincent police, Space Command, QB arrest, hurricane season: Down in Alabama

Think you’ve got what it takes to be the next Alabama winner of “American Idol”? Well, it’s time to take the first step toward that goal. The ABC reality series is holding live virtual auditions for Alabama on Aug. 15, using Zoom for its open-call format. Singers can sign up online via the “Idol” website, registering for Zoom chats that will connect them with producers and other staffers for the show.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO