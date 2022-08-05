ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Vincent police, Space Command, QB arrest, hurricane season: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Police#Hurricane Seasons#U S Space Command#Auburn
WSFA

Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
MACON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Bama Rush explained: How does sorority recruitment work?

With nearly thousands of women expected to participate in this year’s Alabama Panhellenic Association (APA) formal fall recruitment (nicknamed “Rush Week”), the University of Alabama will almost certainly have the nation’s largest sorority pledge class when the whole process culminates with Bid Day. Recruitment officially kicks...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Ruben Studdard on board for ‘American Idol’ Zoom auditions in Alabama

Think you’ve got what it takes to be the next Alabama winner of “American Idol”? Well, it’s time to take the first step toward that goal. The ABC reality series is holding live virtual auditions for Alabama on Aug. 15, using Zoom for its open-call format. Singers can sign up online via the “Idol” website, registering for Zoom chats that will connect them with producers and other staffers for the show.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama Radar Check at 1:15 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are fairly numerous this afternoon over the northwestern quarter of Alabama from Florence down to Russellville…Winfield and Carbon Hill…up through Lawrence County to near Rogersville. Others extender from Hartselle to the east of Cullman to Oneona. There are several significant weather alerts for sub-severe but...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home’s closet, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
AL.com

Louisiana man killed in fiery crash on I-59 in Alabama

A truck driver from Louisiana died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Alabama on Saturday. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. near the 215 mile marker, less than a mile south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and hit several trees before catching fire, according to state troopers.
SLIDELL, LA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy