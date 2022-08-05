Pints for the pups: This Charlotte beer crawl will also have rescue pets for adoption

Charlotte’s pub crawls are fun, sure, but have you ever been to a pup crawl ?

Introducing The LoSo Pup Crawl , in which the Charlotte Beer Collective has coordinated on a beer crawl to benefit Friends of CMAS / CMPD Animal Care & Control. There will be dogs for adoption (gallery ↙️ shows some of the dogs that will be there, if they aren’t adopted first!). There will be human beers and dog beers (aka bone broth), human look-a-like contests and more.

This event will be a fun, breezy way to help dogs in need, and it couldn’t come at a more perfect time: Space is running out at the animal shelter , The Charlotte Observer reported in June.

Mark your calendar:

WHEN: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE: Protagonist Beer — LoSo, 227 Southside Dr Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28217

TICKETS: Prices start at $35 and can be purchased online (don’t delay, there is a limited supply and they are selling fast!)

More about the event:

Your ticket comes with an event glass, four beer tokens, a dog cooling towel and access to the dog village.

You’ll get to choose four full pours with your tokens from dog-themed special release beers from 6 Charlotte breweries.

Professional pet photography will be available.

You’ll get live music from Noah Proudfoot and The Botanicals.

Dog-friendly beer, pup cups and puppachinos will be available for your best friend.

The dog village will include a plunge pool (for them, not you) and an obstacle course.

Prizes will be given for best dressed dog, best dog trick and human-dog lookalike.

Looking for your new best friend? Pet adoption will be on site for Friends of CMAS / CMPD Animal Care & Control.

