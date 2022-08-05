Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning issued as heavy rain moves through region Friday

Read on wjla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WATCH: Roads flooded in Prince George's County as heavy rain, storms roll through
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — A Flash Flood Warning is issued in Prince George's County until 7 p.m. as heavy rain and storms impact the area. SkyTrak7 was at the scene of high water in the Riverdale Park, Md. area Monday afternoon and spotted several cars struggling to get through the floods.
Hot and humid for the weekend ahead with isolated storm chances; Pattern change next week
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — High heat, humidity and storm chances remain in the forecast this weekend and this pattern looks like it will continue through the first half of next week. Highs today will approach the 90 degree mark once more, and if we do in fact reach 90 degrees,...
NE apartment residents call on management to fix water issues, improve safety
WASHINGTON (7News) — Complaints echoed off the walls inside the Lotus Square apartments in Northeast D.C. Monday, just days after rain water streamed down those same walls during last week's heavy rain. Neighbors have told 7News that water has cascaded through air vents and from the ceilings every time...
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
Grill fire spreads to two-story townhome in 55+ community in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — A two-story townhome in Laurel caught fire Sunday evening. Prince George's County Firefighters responded to a report of a grill on fire in the 7200 block of Paperbark Ter. at about 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire was coming from the rear and...
Fire breaks out on second floor of SE DC apartment building Saturday night
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A fire broke out Saturday night on the second floor of a Southeast D.C. apartment building. The blaze took place in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street SE at a two-story apartment building. D.C. Fire crews got the flames under control shortly upon arrival and it was quickly extinguished.
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast D.C., according to police. The pursuit began after Prince George's County officers spotted a vehicle that had been...
Amtrak train stuck in Maryland, passengers stranded after lightning disables signal system
BALTIMORE, Md. — A passenger train was stranded north of Baltimore late Friday night after the Amtrak signal system was knocked out at Union Station. Virginia Railway Express said a lightning strike was the cause of the issue. Passengers aboard the Northeast Regional Amtrak train tell 7News that the...
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
First Look: Capital One Center, Capital One Hall and The Watermark Hotel in Tysons, VA
Capital One Center is a 25 acre mixed-use development in the heart of Tysons, VA. Anchored by the headquarters of Capital One, Washington DC's hometown bank, and home to its over 10,000 associates in the region, Capital One Center is quickly transforming the skyline and the cultural landscape of Fairfax County. When fully built-out, this 6 million sq ft development will be a vibrant arts & entertainment destination.
1 dead, 2 injured after 3 shootings in hour's span in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others were injured after three reports of separate shooting incidents in Prince George's County on Sunday, according to police. In the first incident, officers were called to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a report of...
Falling light fixture noise mistaken for gunshots at Tysons Corner Mall, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police cleared Tysons Corner Center Sunday afternoon after a report of gunshots fired inside the mall. Fairfax County police officers responded to a call at 2:49 p.m. for reports of gunshots fired but officers said they found no evidence of a shooting and the mall was reopened.
A cancer free celebration! 5-year-old Sophie Manning enjoys Commanders training camp
ASHBURN/7NEWS — It was a special day on Monday at Washington Commanders training camp in Ashburn, Va. As part of her Make-A-Wish wish, the football team hosted 5-year-old Sophie Manning, who has been battling leukemia for two years and just finished her chemotherapy treatments last month. 7News Sports Anchor...
With just 34 ballots left to count, Elrich claims victory over Blair in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, Md. — The finish line is finally in sight. In the latest vote count, incumbent Marc Elrich holds the slimmest of leads over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County Executive. But based on Saturday's announcement from the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Elrich's slim lead could potentially be enough.
Md. man charged for threatening family with arson, pouring gas inside living room: police
BOONSBORO, Md. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges after he threatened arson and poured gasoline in the living room of his home, police said. Investigators arrested Bruce W. Lovins, 52, of Washington County, Thursday evening after the Boonsboro Police Department initially investigated a domestic disturbance. Just before...
Funeral service for daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader held Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The funeral service for the daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader, Lewis Wiener is taking place on Monday at the Washington Hebrew Congregation located on 3935 Macomb Street Northwest, according to the synagogue's website. The service is being held via live stream. Click here for more...
US Navy Band at The National Arboretum
Washington ABC7 — The US Navy Band is bringing patriotic tunes to the National Arboretum for free. Craven Rand, Executive Director of Friends of The National Arboretum told 7 News what they have planned.
WWII Tuskegee Airman celebrates centenary birthday Monday; family asks for cards, emails
WASHINGTON (7News) — A World War II Tuskegee Airman celebrated a big milestone Monday as he turned 100 years old. His family is hoping you might help mark his centenary birthday with a bit of fanfare. Lt. John Curry and his wife are longtime residents of the District in...
Arlington Police officer charged with assaulting, wounding woman as they left a night club
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — An Arlington County Police officer has been arrested for assaulting a woman repeatedly after they left a night club early Friday morning, police said. William Hahn, 34, of Arlington, and the woman got into a verbal dispute as they drove to the 800 block of...
'We are dedicated': Montgomery Co. school leaders address efforts to fill open positions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As students head back to the classroom this August, school districts across the country and in the DMV are facing widespread staffing shortages of educators, bus drivers and other essential staff. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight held a press conference...
