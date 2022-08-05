Now that Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is suspended — what's next?

Read on www.fox13news.com
Andrew Warren: DeSantis ‘is trying to overthrow democracy’ in Florida
Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit, released a video message Sunday condemning Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to suspend him.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
'Everybody should be angry': Andrew Warren prepares to fight back against governor's suspension
TAMPA, Fla. - It's been four days since Andrew Warren's bombshell suspension by Governor Ron DeSantis as Hillsborough County's top prosecutor. Now, Warren is more determined and defiant as ever. "I am angry everybody should be angry" said Warren. Warren sat down for an interview with FOX 13 on Monday....
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.31.22
Marco Rubio had a good week, but Florida Power & Light did not. C.C. “Doc” Dockery was a successful businessman who wielded considerable political influence, particularly in the Republican Party. He was a staunch advocate for high-speed rail and co-founded the powerhouse Summit Consulting. He walked comfortably with...
'Stop WOKE Act': Federal judge will hear arguments regarding race-related workplace training
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal judge will hear arguments on a request for a preliminary injunction by businesses that are against a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act." The governor signed House Bill 7 – or the "Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and...
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
Florida Grim Reaper Revived for Dems’ AG Primary
A costumed specter that appeared on Florida beaches in the early days of COVID-19 has come out of retirement to bolster the under-the-radar Democratic primary race for state attorney general. Northwest Florida lawyer and attorney general candidate Daniel Uhlfelder began a series of appearances Wednesday
Hardening Hillsborough County schools
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister showed one parent what the school district has done to 'harden' its schools. McDonald Elementary is one of the older schools in the county and, like so many others, has gone through massive security upgrades.
Nikki Fried interviews with FOX 13 ahead of Florida primary
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is now hoping to take on Governor Ron DeSantis inthe midterm election in November. First, she has to face off against former Governor Charlie Crist in the primary election on Aug. 23. Fried, the only statewide-elected Democrat, spoke one-on-one with FOX...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Jamaican-born judge to Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
Hillsborough back to school event held for Cuban immigrants with 20,000 expected in classrooms this year
TAMPA, Fla. - A record number of Cubans are leaving their country because of poverty and the political situation there. The Hillsborough County school district is planning for as many as 20,000 Cuban families to come to Tampa. The school district opened a temporary Immigration School Registration and Welcome Center...
‘Keep your guard up’: New COVID-19 subvariant arrives in Central Florida
Fla. — A new subvariant of the COVID-19 virus is making its way through the United States. Local Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Rajiv Bahl says he’s already seeing cases of it in Central Florida. “Keep your guard up. COVID-19 isn’t gone as of yet,” Dr. Bahl said....
Taxes, housing, sunshine: Don't count on Florida's new arrivals to go back to New York
Bonnie Heatzig is executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman, based in Boca Raton. The New York Post recently published an article by Steve Cuozzo, titled “Listen up, New York — Florida sucks, and you’ll all be back in five years.”. While it’s old news that...
Company with ‘game-changing’ hurricane hunting technology coming to St. Pete’s Innovation District
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete’s Innovation District, which brings tech jobs to the Bay Area, is continuing to explode. On Tuesday, a company launched new technology that’s a game-changer when it comes to tracking hurricanes. NOAA partnered with a company called "Saildrone" allowing researchers to be able...
Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension
‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael
Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
