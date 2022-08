TRAVERSE CITY -- As we begin our countdown to the start of the 2022 high school football season there is no better place to start than Traverse City St. Francis. The Gladiators are one of the toughest teams to beat in the entire region but also in the entire state as they came up just short of back-to-back state finals appearances with a semifinal loss last November.

