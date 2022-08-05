ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Chelsea willing to pay world-record £85 million fee for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana

By Josh Lawless
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#American#Sun#Wembley#Rennes
SPORTbible

Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy