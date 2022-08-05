Read on www.wizmnews.com
Kathy Arntson
3d ago
Still wondering why the Middleschoolers cannot be added to the respective High Schools? Is there a law preventing this??
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on school district plan, alt-side parking, roundabouts
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joined La Crosse Talk PM on Monday, as he does each month the week of the city council meeting. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska)
Kleefisch makes La Crosse stop on long campaign day before Wisconsin primary
The day before a primary, candidates often try to visit as many places as possible to reach voters. Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, running for governor of Wisconsin, spent a little campaign time in La Crosse Monday morning as part of a whirlwind travel day, which started in Madison, and included scheduled stops in Eau Claire, Wausau, and Green Bay. Her husband Joel and their two daughters are traveling with the candidate as well.
Bridging the community: New La Crescent bike bridge is just the start
A new bike bridge in La Crescent is helping connect communities and keep cyclists safe. The city has been wanting to focus on building and improving biking and pedestrian trails for over 20 years but, at the state level, the focus was on improving conditions for motorized vehicles, so funding to help build these trails was not available.
Temporary no-parking areas coming in La Crosse
Some street work is creating some temporary no parking areas in La Crosse.
La Crosse County urged to seek funding for broadband expansion
State leaders in Wisconsin would like everybody to have access to broadband service for the internet, but not everyone can get it. Nearly 400 households in the county and roughly 14 businesses do not have broadband, according to Charlotte Peters with UW-Extension in La Crosse County. Peters says the county...
Lane closure coming for Highway 33 in La Crosse
A temporary lane closure starting Monday could change your commute on Highway 33 on La Crosse's south side.
Falling gas prices in Wisconsin aren’t enough to get some drivers back on the road
A steep drop for gas prices in the La Crosse area this week. The Wisconsin AAA says the local average pump price of $3.59 a gallon is down 20 cents from a week ago, and 80 cents lower than around the 4th of July. However, gas was just $3.07 a...
La Crosse Library’s “No Run Fun Run” fundraiser to support new Creation Space and Tool Library
The La Crosse Public Library is hosting its first ever No Run Fun Run Fundraiser. (Yes, you read that right. No Running!) The No Run Fun Run Fundraiser takes place Saturday, August 20, in the Main Library’s parking lot at 800 Main Street from 4-7 p.m. “We’re putting a...
Health pros in La Crosse County praised for discouraging opioid use for tooth pain
Have you ever had a toothache so painful, you went to the hospital for help, and they sent you home with pain pills?. Plenty of people in Wisconsin apparently have become hooked on dangerous drugs that way, and La Crosse County has made progress in finding other medicines to treat dental pain.
Parents criticize La Crosse School Board and superintendent over consolidation
The La Crosse School District's plan to consolidate high schools has some parents criticizing not only the plan but also the school board and superintendent.
World’s Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse getting facelift
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve driven past City Brewery in La Crosse lately, you may have noticed that the famous six-pack is getting some work done. Crews started on what the brewery is calling “stage one” of giving the World’s Largest Six-Pack a makeover.
La Crosse schools will move forward with consolidation regardless of referendum
High school students in the La Crosse School District soon will have only one option. The district's superintendent says if the referendum to build a new high school is not passed, all future high school students will attend Central High School.
Combat Readiness Training May Result in More Airspace Activity in August
CAMP DOUGLAS, WI (OnFocus) — Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center will host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise Aug. 8-19, which includes nearly 1,000 personnel from approximately 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units. Northern Lightning is a tactical-level, joint training exercise replicating...
La Crosse County murder case still draws attention of true-crime shows on TV
For the second time this year, a La Crosse murder trial from 2016 is being examined by a national TV show about real-life crimes. Last January, it was “48 Hours” on CBS which featured the murder trial of Todd Kendhammer. Now, the A&E network’s “Killer Cases” is doing interviews with La Crosse County officials about the death of Barbara Kendhammer and the conviction of her husband.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political sci. prof. Chergosky on Wisconsin Trump rally, GOP governor primary
UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., in studio for La Crosse Talk PM on Friday, as Donald Trump holds a rally on the other side of the state for his GOP governor candidate. As we discussed that race and other primaries, the number of diapers a baby...
Community gives back to honor Waukon man killed in motorcycle accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Waukon are honoring one of their own by collecting can tabs. It’s something Matthew Sweeney did to help others. Sweeney was killed in a motorcycle crash less than 2 weeks ago. He was 41 years old. You can’t walk into Village Farm...
UPDATE: La Crosse armed robbery suspects appear in court
Police arrested three people allegedly involved in an armed robbery Tuesday.
What a deal: George Wilson went shopping at Goodwill and found clothes, a job and a lifetime friend
LA CROSSE, Wis. — If you ask George for his last name, without hesitation he said, “Wilson! I’m Dennis the Menace’s neighbor!”. But it’s been life, not anyone named Dennis, that has been a menace to George Wilson. His parents divorced when he was 3-years-old....
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
One person hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF STERLING, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County on August 4th. Around 8:15 pm, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that screams could be heard coming from the woods. The caller and two other people searched the...
