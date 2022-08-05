ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Kathy Arntson
3d ago

Still wondering why the Middleschoolers cannot be added to the respective High Schools? Is there a law preventing this??

Related
Kleefisch makes La Crosse stop on long campaign day before Wisconsin primary

The day before a primary, candidates often try to visit as many places as possible to reach voters. Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, running for governor of Wisconsin, spent a little campaign time in La Crosse Monday morning as part of a whirlwind travel day, which started in Madison, and included scheduled stops in Eau Claire, Wausau, and Green Bay. Her husband Joel and their two daughters are traveling with the candidate as well.
Bridging the community: New La Crescent bike bridge is just the start

A new bike bridge in La Crescent is helping connect communities and keep cyclists safe. The city has been wanting to focus on building and improving biking and pedestrian trails for over 20 years but, at the state level, the focus was on improving conditions for motorized vehicles, so funding to help build these trails was not available.
La Crosse County urged to seek funding for broadband expansion

State leaders in Wisconsin would like everybody to have access to broadband service for the internet, but not everyone can get it. Nearly 400 households in the county and roughly 14 businesses do not have broadband, according to Charlotte Peters with UW-Extension in La Crosse County. Peters says the county...
Combat Readiness Training May Result in More Airspace Activity in August

CAMP DOUGLAS, WI (OnFocus) — Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center will host the annual Northern Lightning Counterland exercise Aug. 8-19, which includes nearly 1,000 personnel from approximately 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units. Northern Lightning is a tactical-level, joint training exercise replicating...
La Crosse County murder case still draws attention of true-crime shows on TV

For the second time this year, a La Crosse murder trial from 2016 is being examined by a national TV show about real-life crimes. Last January, it was “48 Hours” on CBS which featured the murder trial of Todd Kendhammer. Now, the A&E network’s “Killer Cases” is doing interviews with La Crosse County officials about the death of Barbara Kendhammer and the conviction of her husband.
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors

It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
One person hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF STERLING, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County on August 4th. Around 8:15 pm, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that screams could be heard coming from the woods. The caller and two other people searched the...
