Much needed supplies arrive in Kentucky from Campbell County

harlanenterprise.net
Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods
Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
wymt.com
Explosion in Dorton area of Pike County injures three
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home, emergency management confirms. According to dispatchers, the call came in from Dorton, Kentucky. US 23 was temporarily shut down to be used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area.
‘We’ll be back’: Neon, KY mayor addresses disastrous flood
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a week later, people in Letcher County are still cleaning up debris and damage from the deadly flood, especially in Fleming-Neon. “Our little town at some points had 12 to 15 feet of water,” Mayor of Neon, Susan Polis said. “All of our businesses and churches and homes above […]
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
1450wlaf.com
Whit Goins reflects on 50 years in county government
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – After half a century of serving Campbell County’s first district, Whit Goins has officially retired from running for office. The 82-year-old has six years on the Campbell County School board and 44 years as a commissioner under his belt. He said he is the...
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Kentucky
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
wymt.com
Letcher County firefighter recounts flood survival experience
JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Bouncing around like an air hockey puck is how Wallace “Spanky” Bolling Jr., the Letcher County Volunteer Fire Dept. chief, described his experience in the flood. Bolling had left his house to check on the fire station and then got trapped by the water....
1450wlaf.com
Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
1450wlaf.com
August 8, 2022
DUFF, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross recently responded to a call on Highway 25W north of La Follette of a possible wreck with injury. When she…. August 8, 2022 / Wlaf1450 /. By Charlotte Underwood LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – After half a century of...
WYSH AM 1380
2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
wchstv.com
Floyd County deputies ask for public assistance in armed robbery investigation
MARTIN, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies in Floyd County have asked for public assistance in an armed robbery investigation. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a BP gas station along Route 80 in Martin, Kentucky, according to a social media post from the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. The...
localmemphis.com
Here's how those from Tennessee are helping Kentucky flood victims
EASTERN, Kentucky — Members of a Memphis-based rescue team aren't sure when they'll be coming home, but these team members are letting the whole country know that the Volunteer State can live up to it's name. In the wake of tragic flooding in Kentucky, different organizations have offered aid...
whvoradio.com
Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
175 acres along Powell River preserved to protect biodiversity and critical habitats
RICHMOND, VA – About 175 additional acres in Lee County have recently been added to The Cedars Natural Area Preserve along the Powell River, which is home to endangered freshwater mussel species. The Cedars, now 2,265 acres, is one of Virginia’s 66 natural area preserves. The statewide natural area...
1450wlaf.com
Officers contain fight and fire at Campbell County Jail
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – In a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office release, it was reported late last Thursday evening, July 28, around 10 inmates at the Campbell County Jail ended up in a fight with each other. These same inmates used a broom handle to knock out a camera and attempted to start a fire in a trash can by inserting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet.
wymt.com
Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
wpsdlocal6.com
WATCH LIVE: Beshear cancels eastern KY travel plans due to dangerous conditions, gives KY update
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear originally planned to travel to eastern Kentucky today — specifically, to Pike and Letcher counties. Due to bad weather, he had to cancel his trip. Instead, he'll be briefing KY on flood conditions.
