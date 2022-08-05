Much needed supplies arrive in Kentucky from Campbell County

Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO