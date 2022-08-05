Xavi planning ruthless clear out with eight Barcelona stars at risk of being axed

Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo looked far from happy sitting on bench after Erik ten Hag made bold call in first match in charge
CRISTIANO RONALDO started the new season on the bench for Manchester United against Brighton - and looked far from happy. New boss Erik ten Hag left the star out of his starting XI for today's clash at Old Trafford - his first competitive match in charge of the club - and it backfired as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat.
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud. Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is...
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores First His First Ever Bicycle Kick Goal
Lionel Messi has scored his first ever bicycle kick goal during PSG’s dominant performance tonight in Ligue 1 and you can see the clip of the goal here.
Arsenal ‘played like 2011 Barcelona’ during Premier League win against Crystal Palace
Arsenal received high praise for their performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night, a game where the Gunners came out 2-0 winners. According to former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal were so good they reminded him of the stunning Barcelona side of 2011 managed by Pep Guardiola.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Real Madrid confirm UEFA Super Cup plans
Real Madrid kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a UEFA Cup Final showdown up against Eintracht Frankfurt. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners taking on Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s charges have endured a mixed preseason, with...
UEFA・
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi scores spectacular bicycle kick as PSG rout Clermont in Ligue 1 opener
Paris Saint-Germain got off to an impressive start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, even by their dominant standards. Lionel Messi scored twice and provided an assist while Neymar netted once and notched a hat trick of assists with Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos also on target. But the talk of the night will be just how Messi finished the scoring.
"Very clear" - Gary Lineker makes prediction on Liverpool 23-year-old fans will love
Gary Lineker has voiced his admiration of new Liverpool forward Darwin Nuñez amid a strong start to life for the Uruguayan on Merseyside. The 23-year-old is yet to start a competitive fixture for Liverpool but has been notably impactful off the bench. Against Manchester City in the Community Shield...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Yardbarker
Manchester United to convince Ronaldo to stay by luring former Robert Lewandowski Bayern teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is still trying to find a new home for his client. The Premier League club has supposedly made touch with a Bayern player who played with Robert Lewandowski in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his decision. Before Manchester United's season opener against Brighton,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong Scores And Makes Incredible Run And Pass For Barcelona
Frenkie De Jong scored and made a fantastic run and pass for Barcelona during a match, amid his links with Manchester United. The Dutchman has been linked with The Red Devils all summer, particularly since it became clear that Erik Ten Hag would be the new boss - who worked with him at AFC Ajax until he moved in 2019.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0