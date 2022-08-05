ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Xavi planning ruthless clear out with eight Barcelona stars at risk of being axed

By Marcus Chan
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Martin Braithwaite
Person
Dani Alves
Person
Xavi
Person
Philippe Coutinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#La Liga#The Daily Mirror#Spanish#Riquipuig#Bournemouth
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid confirm UEFA Super Cup plans

Real Madrid kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a UEFA Cup Final showdown up against Eintracht Frankfurt. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners taking on Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s charges have endured a mixed preseason, with...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi scores spectacular bicycle kick as PSG rout Clermont in Ligue 1 opener

Paris Saint-Germain got off to an impressive start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, even by their dominant standards. Lionel Messi scored twice and provided an assist while Neymar netted once and notched a hat trick of assists with Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos also on target. But the talk of the night will be just how Messi finished the scoring.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy