Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is

Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Cristiano Ronaldo looked far from happy sitting on bench after Erik ten Hag made bold call in first match in charge
CRISTIANO RONALDO started the new season on the bench for Manchester United against Brighton - and looked far from happy. New boss Erik ten Hag left the star out of his starting XI for today's clash at Old Trafford - his first competitive match in charge of the club - and it backfired as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Watch: Lionel Messi Scores First His First Ever Bicycle Kick Goal
Lionel Messi has scored his first ever bicycle kick goal during PSG’s dominant performance tonight in Ligue 1 and you can see the clip of the goal here.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Arsenal ‘played like 2011 Barcelona’ during Premier League win against Crystal Palace
Arsenal received high praise for their performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night, a game where the Gunners came out 2-0 winners. According to former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal were so good they reminded him of the stunning Barcelona side of 2011 managed by Pep Guardiola.
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Messi Nets Beautiful Overhead Kick Goal in PSG’s Season-Opening Rout
The superstar forward pulled off a first-time feat in Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi scores spectacular bicycle kick as PSG rout Clermont in Ligue 1 opener
Paris Saint-Germain got off to an impressive start to the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, even by their dominant standards. Lionel Messi scored twice and provided an assist while Neymar netted once and notched a hat trick of assists with Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos also on target. But the talk of the night will be just how Messi finished the scoring.
Gary Neville explains how Cristiano Ronaldo can fix the Manchester United problems he has caused Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the single biggest talking point this summer, with the Manchester United forward desperate to leave the club. Erik ten Hag has been adamant that he wants the player to stay and that he has Ronaldo in his plans for next season. Gary Neville has...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
"Football's worst" - Former Chelsea striker slams recent comments from senior Liverpool man
Pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excuses following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds fell behind twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, including a penalty given away by Virgil van Dijk. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged...
Report: Former Manchester United Player Makes Fun Of Cristiano Ronaldo Following Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
The former Manchester United player spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo following the embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford. For the start of the Premier League season the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench. Everybody had the expectation of seeing Ronaldo being lined up in...
'Man United CAN'T let Cristiano Ronaldo go', insists Rio Ferdinand, who says the veteran forward should have started against Brighton even though he wasn't fully fit... as Old Trafford legend reveals the team he would pick against Brentford
Rio Ferdinand has said that Manchester United would not even entertain the idea of letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave at present. The former teammate of the Portuguese believes United must hold onto the wantaway forward due to the number of goals he scored for them last season and the club not possessing anyone else who can match those numbers.
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
