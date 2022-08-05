ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
