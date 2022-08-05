BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose. When deputies picked up the dog named Gio, he was immediately taken to the vet because he could barely walk. Gio was found to be 30 pounds underweight and infested with fleas, making him severely anemic.

