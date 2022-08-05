Read on www.wytv.com
Local health center system shows patient appreciation
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — ONE Health Ohio is showing its appreciation to its patients with two events in the Mahoning Valley this week. It’s all a part of National Health Center Week. On Monday, the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren hosted a patient appreciation event. There...
Child vaccine clinic in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday. It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items. There were games, a bouncy house and fresh...
Local American Legions accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley always opens its heart when disaster strikes. The latest effort follows the devasting flooding in Kentucky. Two local American Legions are teaming up to help the victims. Ernest Thomas digs through the donations already received at American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana. It’s...
Masks required for students at local Kent State campuses
KENT, Ohio (WKBN)- When Kent State University students return to the Kent main campus and other local branch campuses, they will have to wear a mask. According to a statement on the university website, students are required to wear masks indoors at campuses located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates. These campuses include Kent, Trumbull, Salem, and East Liverpool.
Valley sees impact from teacher shortage
(WKBN) — The country is experiencing a teacher shortage, and some think the demand for teachers will continue increasing. Several schools in the Valley are staffed for this coming school year but they’re worried about filling other positions. The demand for teachers has been an adjustment for some...
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital. The Southington girl had the idea after she spent time in the hospital for knee surgery. She was given books and stuffed animals during her recovery. After taking some sewing...
Warren market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Monday marks the start of National Famers Market Week. Nonprofit organization Trumbull Neighborhood Project and the Warren Farmers Market are joining in on the celebration. Aug. 7 to 13 marks the acknowledgment of farmer’s markets across the country and is coordinated by the Farmers Market...
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
Low-cost rabies clinic helps pet owners with costs
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Angels for Animals Veterinary Hospital in Canfield held its annual rabies vaccine clinic on Sunday. The hospital worked in collaboration with Mahoning County Public Health, which set up and administered the clinic. They offered rabies vaccines for cats and dogs for only $8. “We...
Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month. It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas. “We...
Local doctor named to state board
Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.
Local affiliates of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library invited to Columbus
(WKBN) — This Tuesday, all affiliates part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio are invited to Columbus, to get to hear Parton speak. It’s a celebration of how the program is going in the state, which is heavily supported by First Lady Fran DeWine. The Imagination...
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose. When deputies picked up the dog named Gio, he was immediately taken to the vet because he could barely walk. Gio was found to be 30 pounds underweight and infested with fleas, making him severely anemic.
Local fire engine closed Sunday
Youngstown Fire Department said that fire engine 7, located at Station 1 in Youngstown will not be in operation today.
Work begins on big South Ave. project
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big paving project is getting started Monday in Boardman. Crews are now milling down the old asphalt on South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. This is actually one of three projects set to take place along South Avenue over the next...
WFMJ.com
Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
kentwired.com
Masks now required at Kent State’s Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas campuses, locations
Masks are now required indoors at Kent State campuses in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Summit and Tuscarawas counties, according to an email sent by the university Friday morning. The decision comes following the respective counties’ move into the CDC’s “high” community level designation for COVID-19. According to the email and previous communications, the university uses the CDC’s community level designations “when making determinations for safety precautions on our campuses.”
