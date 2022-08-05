East Green Street will see overnight construction work beginning Monday

Read on whcuradio.com
Relationship between IPD and City Hall can be fixed, says Ithaca PBA leader
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The relationship between the Ithaca Police Department and City Hall is still fractured, but the president of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association tells us it’s not irreparable. Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News, Tom Condzella told WHCU’s Joe Salzone he’s open to talking with city...
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
Dryden HS will welcome Poets Landing residents for showers Monday morning
Poets Landing apartment complex residents in Dryden affected by a plumbing issue are welcome to use the showers at Dryden High School first thing Monday morning, according to a statement from DCSD superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi on Sunday night. Residents “are welcome to use the HS Locker Room showers from 6:30-8:00...
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
Search For Possible Canandaigua Lake Drowning Victim to Resume Monday
The search for a possible drowning victim will resume Monday. On Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to Canandaigua Lake for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A target of interest...
NewsChannel 36
House fire in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire that took place in Bath Saturday afternoon. At 2:17 p.m. The Bath Volunteer Fire Department arrived at a house fire at 67 Geneva Street in the village of Bath. Upon arrival, Firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the home in the kitchen. A quick and targeted attack extinguished the heavy fire, keeping the damage from the fire in that back area of the house.
Two-Alarm Fire on Sapbush Road, Chenango Forks
Firefighters from both Broome and Chenango County have been called to a house fire on Sapbush Road in the Town of Barker that was reported at around 3:20 a.m. August 8. Firefighters responding to 101 Sapbush Road between Cloverdale and English Hill Roads in Chenango Forks reported the house was fully involved in flames.
Three dozen impaired drivers taken off roads in July
The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol.
Oil, gas prices continue falling across New York
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Oil prices have fallen, meaning less pain at the pump. Triple A notes a barrel of oil is down to between 89 and 95 dollars, the first time it’s been below 100 dollars since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices continue gradually dropping. This morning, drivers in Ithaca are paying an average of four dollars 59 cents, down six cents from last Monday.
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on…. Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests. CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland...
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
Could Binghamton Roundabouts Cause Tornadoes?
Could all these new roundabouts in Binghamton be setting the city up as a tornado hub? According to a caller on WNEP in Scranton it's an absolute. Just in case you didn't listen to that video from a 2018 broadcast on WNEP, here's the quote from this caller in White Haven:
Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays likely at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. Officials say the outbound weight scale is temporarily out of service. The facility will remain open but wait times will be affected. They ask the public to be patient with staff while the scale is out of service.
Speed limit change in the City of Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A speed limit changing in the City of Cortland. The Cortland Police Department informing residents that the speed limit on Clinton Ave. Extension near the intersection of Locust Avenue has been lowered from 40 mph to 30 mph. Patrols will be monitoring speeds in the area.
Thousands without power as storm comes through the Southern Tier
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As rounds of storms come through the area, they bring plenty of lightning. It is also causing thousands to lose power. As morning rolled around there are still over 1,300 customers in Otsego county without power, according to NYSEG. Chemung County – 24 Chenango County – 135 Delaware County – […]
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
