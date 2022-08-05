Ithaca’s LEAD program hoping to bring equity to criminal justice

Read on whcuradio.com
Three dozen impaired drivers taken off roads in July
The New York State Police have reported that Troopers in Troop C removed 36 impaired drivers from the roadways in the seven-county region that they patrol.
Police: Drunk driver strikes Ithaca building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is facing charges after police say he drove drunk and crashed into a building. Officers say no one was injured and the building on the 200 block of East Green Street sustained minor damage after Ernest Grant struck it shortly after 10 o’clock last night. The 42-year-old is charged with DWI and resisting arrest, after police say he initially refused to cooperate with officers at the scene.
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on…. Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests. CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland...
Suspects sought in alleged Ithaca gang assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for at least three people in an alleged gang assault. Police say it happened Friday evening shortly after 7:15. The victim told officers he was punched and kicked by three men, who had already left the scene before police arrived. There is no description of the suspects available.
Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons
On Friday at 7:17 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were called to the West End of the Ithaca Commons for a report of subjects actively fighting. The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. During the initial investigation, police learned that the victim was attacked by 3 individuals simultaneously. These individuals punched and kicked the victim on and about his body and head.
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Cortland men face felony drug charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A larceny complaint leads to felony drug charges for two men in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tractor Supply on Route 13 where employees say they saw a man steal something and flee in a vehicle. Officers pulled a vehicle over shortly afterwards they say matched the description. During the traffic stop they allegedly found a large amount of packaged heroin and meth. 54-year-old Michael Rogers and 29-year-old Anthony Sigler, of Cortland, are each charged with two counts of felony drug possession.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Man indicted for stabbing, attempted murder in Elmira
One man has been accused of trying to kill another man by stabbing him and causing serious injuries in June, according to court documents.
More violence, surprise demolitions on Cayuga tribal lands as leadership dispute continues
As the sun set, Wanda John’s son emerged from his mother’s half-demolished farmhouse in rural Seneca County. The walls are a mess of splintered wood and plaster, tufts of pink fiberglass strewn about. The family has been at the site trying to salvage what they can — drums...
Three Broome County residents sentenced to NYS Prison this week
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
Ithaca hoping for better luck in Downtown Revitalization Initiative
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca is hoping the sixth time is the charm. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says five previous entries to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which began under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, did not win. They’re going to try again. It’s...
NGUYEN | The Tale of Cornell’s Broken Housing Market
Long before I came face-to-face with the plagues of Collegetown — its cutthroat market competition, sky-high rental rates, substandard living conditions, unyielding housing inequality — I had already begun to hear whispers of its housing fiasco. I was still just a fresh face on campus, barely minutes into my first day at Cornell, when the Collegetown crisis crept onto my radar.
Two Fentanyl arrests last week in Binghamton
According to the Binghamton Police Department, two individuals were arrested last week for possession of Fentanyl along with other crimes.
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO
The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
Elmira principal fired after DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A principal in the Elmira City School District is out of a job. WENY-TV reports the school board decided to fire Robert Bailey, after the Broadway Academy principal’s DWI crash in 2019. Bailey later pled guilty. Disciplinary charges were filed by the school board against the administrator in January 2020.
County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY
I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
