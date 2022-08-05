ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

OBITUARY: Kimberly King Rolman

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Mrs. Kimberly King Rolman of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, she was 58 years old.

She was preceded in death by her father, George King.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Rolman; mother, Elizabeth King; son, Mason Rolman; and other loving family members and friends.

The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 9th at 11 am at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Visitation will be Tuesday, August 9th from 10 am until time of service at 11 am.

All memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice in Kim Rolman’s name.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Kimberly King Rolman appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Richard Leigh ‘Rick’ Pilgreen

Mr. Richard Leigh ‘Rick’ Pilgreen of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, he was 78 years old. Rick was born in Birmingham, AL and was the son of the late, Oscar Sidney Pilgreen and Virginia McCombs Pilgreen. H e was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1960-1964 and remained […] The post OBITUARY: Richard Leigh ‘Rick’ Pilgreen appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Michael Walker Pretorius

Mr. Michael Walker Pretorius of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was preceded in death by his father, Brian Pretorius. He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Pretorius; and golden retriever, Tres; mother, Diana Pretorius Smith (Jim); siblings, James Pretorius, Emily Pretorius Jahn (Jonathan), and […] The post OBITUARY: Michael Walker Pretorius appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Richard Wayne Wolverton

Mr. Richard Wayne Wolverton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, he was 75 years old. Rich was born in Camden, NJ and was the son of the late, Charles Wolverton and Dorothy Stites Wolverton. He was a special, kind and generous man, always wanting to play a practical joke that […] The post OBITUARY: Richard Wayne Wolverton appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 31 to August 5. Cheatham County Source Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022 These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more. Cheatham County School District Announces Open […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TN
City
Mount Juliet, TN
State
Tennessee State
Mount Juliet, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 8, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 8 – August 14, 2022. REO Speedwagon Monday, August 8, 6:45 pm Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 8, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022 Friday, August 05, 2022 | 10:57am CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes ·         Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB […] The post TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is Seeking Fields to Lease for the Upcoming 2022 Dove Season

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season. The first segment of dove season opens at noon on Thursday, Sept. 1. Landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. These fields must be available for a minimum of three priority hunt […] The post Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is Seeking Fields to Lease for the Upcoming 2022 Dove Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 8-8-9,2011: Steamy, Stormy

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor localized flooding. […] The post WEATHER: 8-8-9,2011: Steamy, Stormy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
Wilson County Source

TNStars Celebrates 10 Years by Giving $10,000 in Scholarships

The TNStars College Savings 529 Program is celebrating 10 years of helping families save and invest for college by giving 10 Tennessee children $1,000 scholarships into a TNStars account. Tennessee residents 21 and older can enter to win at TNStars.com/Scholarship now through August 31 on behalf of a child 10 or younger. One entry is […] The post TNStars Celebrates 10 Years by Giving $10,000 in Scholarships appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

ZZ Top Adds New Dates to Tour Including a Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

ZZ Top added new dates to their RAW Whisky tour, and they added a stop in Middle Tennessee. Special guest Jeff Beck will join ZZ Top at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 27th.  Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 5th at 10 am. FirstBank Amphitheater shared in a social media post, “JUST ANNOUNCED: ZZ Top […] The post ZZ Top Adds New Dates to Tour Including a Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Chipotle Mexican Grill to Open in Mt Juliet

City of Mt Juliet officials have announced that Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Mt Juliet. Officials announced the restaurant opening via social media saying Chipotle will take the location of what used to be Schlotzsky’s at 30 Old Pleasant Grove Rd. “We are excited about this announcement and know our community will patronize their […] The post Chipotle Mexican Grill to Open in Mt Juliet appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Attorney General Sues Walgreens for Unlawful Distribution and Sale of Opioids

Nashville – Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has filed a lawsuit against Walgreens in Knox County Circuit Court for violations of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, violating Tennessee’s public nuisance statute, and creating a common law public nuisance through its unlawful sale and distribution of opioids. Its failure to maintain effective controls against abuse […] The post Tennessee Attorney General Sues Walgreens for Unlawful Distribution and Sale of Opioids appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memorial Service#Sellars Funeral Home#N Mt Juliet Road
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022 Friday, July 29, 2022 | 10:38am CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane […] The post TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Election Results for Aug 4, 2022

Yesterday, Aug 4, was Election Day. The election was for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Primary elections were held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General elections were also held for […] The post Middle Tennessee Election Results for Aug 4, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of Americans, often leading to heart-related complications as well as […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilson County Source

TDEC Awards Tennessee Tire Recycling Grant of $750K From Tire Environmental Act Program

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced a grant of $750,000 for Tennessee Tire Recycling (TTR) in Lebanon from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program. TTR, a division of Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, will provide matching funds of $914,170 and use the grant for purchasing equipment related to the hauling, collection, and transportation of […] The post TDEC Awards Tennessee Tire Recycling Grant of $750K From Tire Environmental Act Program appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 8-7-8,2022: Storms Continue

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-080730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to […] The post WEATHER: 8-7-8,2022: Storms Continue appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

This is the Most Googled Coupon in Tennessee

Everyone is trying to save money right now and a great way to do that is coupons! A new study has determined the coupon Tennesseans search for the most and you just might be surprised by the results. The research, conducted by financial site Forbes Advisor, analyzed five years of Google Trends data to establish […] The post This is the Most Googled Coupon in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 7-31-8-1, 2022:Stormy 24 Hours Ahead

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-010745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with […] The post WEATHER: 7-31-8-1, 2022:Stormy 24 Hours Ahead appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy