OBITUARY: Kimberly King Rolman

Mrs. Kimberly King Rolman of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, she was 58 years old.

She was preceded in death by her father, George King.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Rolman; mother, Elizabeth King; son, Mason Rolman; and other loving family members and friends.

The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 9th at 11 am at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Visitation will be Tuesday, August 9th from 10 am until time of service at 11 am.

All memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice in Kim Rolman’s name.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

