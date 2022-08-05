Read on www.dbltap.com
Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Start Date Announced
Blizzard have announced the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3, kicking off tomorrow on Aug. 9. The next Overwatch Anniversary Remix has been revealed, announcing Vol. 3 with a short teaser. Posted to Twitter, the short clip showed a number of Heroes waiting in line for an event, at the head of which stands Reaper.
Limited Run Reveals STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II Editions
Limited Run revealed the planned Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II planned editions.
How to Watch YouTube's 'Game On'
YouTube previewed a new show called Game On where fans and the internet's biggest gamers come together.
Apex Legends Leak Shows Season 14 Collection Event
Apex Legends leak shows off possible skins and cosmetics for an unannounced Season 14 collection event. These small events are usually based on certain themes, and Respawn reveals a few skins for Legends and a few weapons. This will probably not arrive for some time since Season 14 won't launch until Aug. 9.
How to Watch the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event
Capcom are hosting a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event. Here's how to watch along with the action.
