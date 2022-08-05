Hot and humid with a chance for thunderstorms throughout the day

Dauphin County, PA — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster and York Counties in effect from now through 8pm tomorrow. Heat indices tomorrow afternoon will likely top 100 in most spots. This is dangerous heat, so limit any strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated. Along with the hot weather in place, we do need to watch for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms tomorrow. The warm and humid conditions continue through tomorrow night as lows will hover in the low 70s.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO