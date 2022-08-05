Hot and humid with a chance for thunderstorms throughout the day

Read on local21news.com
Weather Watch Day for high heat, relief in sight mid-week
Dauphin County, PA — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster and York Counties in effect from now through 8pm tomorrow. Heat indices tomorrow afternoon will likely top 100 in most spots. This is dangerous heat, so limit any strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated. Along with the hot weather in place, we do need to watch for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms tomorrow. The warm and humid conditions continue through tomorrow night as lows will hover in the low 70s.
Staying hot with chance for occasional storms
Dauphin County, PA — Our hot and sticky pattern continues as we move through the the middle part of the week. It will continue to be a humid each afternoon with a few more pop-up t'storms. Highs will be in the low 90s through Tuesday. The pattern will finally start to break as we head into the second half of the week.
Heat advisory issued for parts of Central PA, relief coming mid-week
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Dauphin, Lebanon, Lancaster, and York Counties. The heat index this afternoon will likely top 100 in most spots. This is dangerous heat, limit any strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated. RELIEF MID-WEEK:. The high heat will finally ease on Wednesday...
Juvenile injured in weekend shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday, August 7, around 2 a.m. a juvenile was shot. The shooting took place at the corner of Pine and Front Street. The young man shot sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering according to Harrisburg Director of Communications, Matt Maisel. Police say they are...
One killed in early Sunday morning crash in York County
York County, PA — The York County Coroner says one man is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the coroner, a 22-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. It...
York firefighters pluck man from burning home
York, PA — A daring rescue saved the life of a man in York as fire crews battled an early morning fire. Firefighters threw up hand ladders to rescue the person from a burning home along the 600 block of West Princess Street. With flames spreading through the basement...
Coroner called to the scene of a two vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dispatch says, a two vehicle crash has been reported in the 5400 block of Strasburg Rd. in Sadsbury Twp. According to dispatch, the coroner has been called to the scene. Dispatch also says the road is currently closed. Stay with CBS 21 News on air...
Roaring through Quarryville, motorcyclists ride to raise addiction awareness
Lancaster County, PA — About 25 motorcyclists took to the streets of Quarryville, Lancaster County on Saturday in honor of those who have lost their lives to drug overdoses. The Second Annual Break the Chains Overdose Awareness Benefit Motorcycle Ride aims to raise awareness of the realities of drug use and addiction in the community.
Students rally at State Capitol, call for end to gun violence in schools and on the street
Dauphin County, PA — Philadelphia area youth made their voices heard in Harrisburg on Monday, speaking out about gun violence in schools and the streets. The advocates are from the groups Frontline Dads and Philly's Bolts Community Rising Summer Program. "I am asking today for our elected officials to...
Suspected skimming device found at Schuylkill Co. gas station
North Manheim Township (Schuylkill County) - The Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating after an suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump. It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station located on State Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers say the device could have...
