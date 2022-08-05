Read on tri-statedefender.com
Harris, Mulroy and Sugarmon – triple threat delivers on clean sweep
Democrats celebrated a spectacular night Thursday (Aug. 4) as a repeat performance of 2018’s blue wave rolled over the Shelby County general election. Democrats swept the county’s elected offices for mayor, sheriff, district attorney general, court clerks, Shelby County clerk, assessor of property, trustee, and register of deeds.
Back to school takes on new meaning for MSCS as a launch pad for success
For our school-aged children and families, these last days of July bring the excitement of returning to school – shopping for school supplies, reuniting with old friends and making new ones. On August 8, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) will open its doors to welcome our children back for another exciting year of learning.
