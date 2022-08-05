Read on www.news10.com
At Least 2 Capital Region Restaurants to Close due to Extreme Heat
Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready. One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In...
First Alert Forecast: Humid, chance for pop-up storms
Hot, humid and a few pop-ups. That's the story through this weekend. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but feeling more like the mid 90s during peak heating.A few spotty showers and storms will develop this afternoon into the evening. A lot of places won't see one, but expect some downpours where they do form. Activity will dwindle after sunset. It'll be another muggy night with lows in the 70s.Sweat and repeat on Sunday! Temps will be a bit higher tomorrow with "feels like" temps approaching 100 for inland locations. Once again, another round of scattered pop-ups later in the day.This summery pattern will continue into next week until a front finally ushers in a drier and more comfortable air mass Thursday into Friday.No day is a washout and many spots will stay dry - we can't stress enough that enough. But be prepared for an interruption and head indoors if storms do pop up. Stay cool and have a great weekend!
Narcity
Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast Was Just Revealed & Here's When To Expect Heavy Snow
Sorry to interrupt your summer, but Ontario's winter weather forecast has been revealed, and it's a mess. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the province is in for a challenging and stormy cold season this year, with residents seeing heavy snow by as early as late November. Snow will first make...
Heat, severe storms start week's weather across much of the country
A jet stream is expected to move south and pull cooler, less humid air with it as it moves across the Great Lakes and then through the Ohio Valley into the Northeast by Friday.
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Oppressive heat for the central and southern US
South and central US see oppressive heat on Wednesday. Hot temperatures will move to the Northeast on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
As Gradual Cooldown Is Coming This Weekend in the Northeast, a Possible Flashflood Will Hit Pittsburgh
Even though it may take several days to a week to develop, AccuWeather meteorologists predict that a considerable cooling will spread from eastern Canada to the northeastern United States for a few days. There's even a chance that sections of the Southeast will get a break from the regular August...
80 million people are under heat alerts Thursday as heat bakes the East Coast
Nearly 80 million people, primarily along the East Coast, are under heat advisories on Thursday, including Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, as drought conditions worsen in the region.
UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit mid-30s next week in ‘unusually dry’ August
Temperatures are set to soar into the 30s this week as another heatwave grips the UK. Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday before the heatwave rolls over into next week during what is expected to be an unusually dry August, forecasters said.The Met Office urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and South East England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of...
