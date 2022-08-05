ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Hot weekend ends with a chance at a record

Sunday August 7, 2022 — The Rochester airport hit 90 and 93 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, this weekend. These observations marked the sixth and seventh 90 degree days for Rochester in 2022. Only Saturday featured scattered rain showers for some, but it was heat and humidity for all. For Monday, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8pm. For our area, only Yates County is included in the advisory at this hour.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory for Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today the Rochester Airport reached 90 degrees with the heat Index, at times, pushing into the mid-90s. High pressure anchored across the eastern third of the country continues to circulate steamy air into the northeast. This high humidity has produced a few pop-up, isolated thundershowers. But any rain today was very “hit and miss” in terms of the coverage. Looking ahead, it appears we will see another 36 to 48 hours of tropical weather for Western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ontario Beach Park hours extended this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're looking to beat that heat this weekend, why not head to the lake?. County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that due to the high temperatures he is extending the hours for swimming at Ontario Beach Park this weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Home evacuated in Genesee County

Genesee County — Crumbling ground has forced a family to evacuate their home in Genesee County. Firefighters say the home on Scribner Road in Pembroke is starting to fall and could be gone by morning. 13 WHAM was told the homeowner started hearing popping noises and first responders quickly...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Shots fired overnight on North Clinton and Kappel Place in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — While hundreds of individuals gathered in the area of North Clinton Ave and Kappel Place, the sound of gunfire erupted, causing hundred of people to start running in every direction, around 2:15 a.m. Due to the size and aggressive nature of the people running, officers were...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Lime Street in Rochester Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street for the report of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported...
ROCHESTER, NY
Mark Mclean
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Park Ave businesses front and center with Discover Park Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — From Jazz Fest to the Corn Hill Arts Festival, the theme of this summer has been events coming back. All except one. It's been three years since the last Park Ave. Fest, and now something new is filling the void. While the traditional Park Ave. isn't...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Wny
13 WHAM

Black Culture Festival returns for its third year in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Willpower Media Company hosted its third annual Black Culture Festival, sharing music, arts, love, and soul. The Black Culture Festival was created to celebrate black culture and the success the community has created and accomplished, as black people in America. This year, they gave away a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Tensions continue to rise as Whole Foods Plaza gets closer to opening

As the Brighton Whole Foods Plaza continues to get built, tensions surrounding the expansion continue. During the project's six years, it's seen its fair share of lawsuits brought on by local organizations. The site of the old Mario’s Restaurant in Brighton is where the city's first-ever Whole Foods will be....
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

17-year-old recovering after being shot in Rochester Saturday

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of First Street and Central Park for the report of gunshots heard just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers say they found evidence of shots being fired, but no one injured. Moments later, officers were advised that a...
ROCHESTER, NY

