Read on 13wham.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
13 WHAM
Hot weekend ends with a chance at a record
Sunday August 7, 2022 — The Rochester airport hit 90 and 93 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, this weekend. These observations marked the sixth and seventh 90 degree days for Rochester in 2022. Only Saturday featured scattered rain showers for some, but it was heat and humidity for all. For Monday, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8pm. For our area, only Yates County is included in the advisory at this hour.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory for Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today the Rochester Airport reached 90 degrees with the heat Index, at times, pushing into the mid-90s. High pressure anchored across the eastern third of the country continues to circulate steamy air into the northeast. This high humidity has produced a few pop-up, isolated thundershowers. But any rain today was very “hit and miss” in terms of the coverage. Looking ahead, it appears we will see another 36 to 48 hours of tropical weather for Western New York.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario Beach Park hours extended this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're looking to beat that heat this weekend, why not head to the lake?. County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that due to the high temperatures he is extending the hours for swimming at Ontario Beach Park this weekend.
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake
His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
13 WHAM
Home evacuated in Genesee County
Genesee County — Crumbling ground has forced a family to evacuate their home in Genesee County. Firefighters say the home on Scribner Road in Pembroke is starting to fall and could be gone by morning. 13 WHAM was told the homeowner started hearing popping noises and first responders quickly...
13 WHAM
Shots fired overnight on North Clinton and Kappel Place in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — While hundreds of individuals gathered in the area of North Clinton Ave and Kappel Place, the sound of gunfire erupted, causing hundred of people to start running in every direction, around 2:15 a.m. Due to the size and aggressive nature of the people running, officers were...
13 WHAM
Man shot on Lime Street in Rochester Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to the area of Lime Street and Saxton Street for the report of a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
13 WHAM
Visit Rochester welcomes 20 club teams for the Gaelic Sports USGAA Midwest Final Games
Gates, N.Y. — Visit Rochester was proud to welcome 20 club teams to Rochester for the Gaelic Sports USGAA Midwest Finals Games at Total Sports Experience in Gates. The men's and women’s teams featured players ranging in ages from 17-years old to 60+ on August 6 and 7.
13 WHAM
Park Ave businesses front and center with Discover Park Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — From Jazz Fest to the Corn Hill Arts Festival, the theme of this summer has been events coming back. All except one. It's been three years since the last Park Ave. Fest, and now something new is filling the void. While the traditional Park Ave. isn't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
13 WHAM
Black Culture Festival returns for its third year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Willpower Media Company hosted its third annual Black Culture Festival, sharing music, arts, love, and soul. The Black Culture Festival was created to celebrate black culture and the success the community has created and accomplished, as black people in America. This year, they gave away a...
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
16-year-old, 20-year-old shot in Rochester Sunday night
Anyone with information for either case is encouraged to call 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rochester teen shot on First St. and Central Pk.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
RCSD holding recruitment events and hiring on the spot to fill vacancies
Rochester, N.Y. — Like many districts, the Rochester City School District is hiring for the upcoming school year. The district held a hiring event Monday. It needs to fill hundreds of positions, including in the classroom. "I think the city school district will help me grow as a teacher...
13 WHAM
Tensions continue to rise as Whole Foods Plaza gets closer to opening
As the Brighton Whole Foods Plaza continues to get built, tensions surrounding the expansion continue. During the project's six years, it's seen its fair share of lawsuits brought on by local organizations. The site of the old Mario’s Restaurant in Brighton is where the city's first-ever Whole Foods will be....
13 WHAM
17-year-old recovering after being shot in Rochester Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the area of First Street and Central Park for the report of gunshots heard just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers say they found evidence of shots being fired, but no one injured. Moments later, officers were advised that a...
Comments / 0