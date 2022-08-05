ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today the Rochester Airport reached 90 degrees with the heat Index, at times, pushing into the mid-90s. High pressure anchored across the eastern third of the country continues to circulate steamy air into the northeast. This high humidity has produced a few pop-up, isolated thundershowers. But any rain today was very “hit and miss” in terms of the coverage. Looking ahead, it appears we will see another 36 to 48 hours of tropical weather for Western New York.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO