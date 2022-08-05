Read on www.agriculture.com
Russia in 'Tremendous' Military Difficulty in Ukraine War: Lange
German lawmaker Nico Lange said Saturday that significant aid from overseas has changed the power dynamic in the ongoing conflict.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
WRAPUP 1-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin termed a...
UPDATE 2-First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre...
Morocco's 2022 cereals harvest down 67% at 3.4 mln T, ministry says
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morocco's 2022 drought-hit cereals harvest was down 67% from last year at 3.4 million tonnes, including 1.89 million tonnes of soft wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The durum harvest stood at 0.81 million tonnes and barley at 0.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi...
Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The four bulk carriers were loaded with more than 160,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs.
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant shelling amid global alarm
KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Monday for the weekend shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex amid international alarm that their battle for control of the plant could trigger catastrophe. Calling any attack on a nuclear plant "suicidal", United Nations chief Antonio Guterres demanded U.N....
WRAPUP 2-UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
(Adds Ukrainian general staff quote in paragraph 18) * Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia site. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal" * Four ships with Ukrainian food sail from Black Sea ports. Aug 8 (Reuters) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called...
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and...
Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
Vietnam cuts MFN tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%
HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam on Monday cut its Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%, the government said, as it seeks to help ease inflationary pressure. The MFN tariff is a standard rate applied in trading between World Trade Organization (WTO) members, unless a...
UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel
(Adds further detail, comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations...
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling
(Adds Russia saying reactor output reduced at Zaporizhzhia plant after shelling damages power lines) * Ukraine, Russia trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Two Ukrainian grain ships...
Brazil fertilizer import bonanza exposes logistical gaps
BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's plan to boost internal fertilizer supplies cannot succeed without infrastructure investments, a government official told Reuters on Monday after a strong importing season exposed domestic logistical woes. Brazil announced its plan in April to reduce reliance on imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in...
UPDATE 1-China July meat imports at 643,000 tonnes - customs
(Updates with year-on-year data comparisons) Aug 8 (Reuters) - China, the world's top meat buyer, imported 643,000 tonnes of meat in July, General Administration of Customs data on Sunday showed. July's meat imports were down 24.7% from the same month a year earlier, but up 6.6% from June 2022. Meanwhile,...
Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty - sources
MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India could scrap a 40% duty on wheat imports and cap the amount of stocks traders can hold to try to dampen record high domestic prices in the world's second biggest producer, government and trade officials told Reuters on Monday. The South Asian country barred...
