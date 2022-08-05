ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Agriculture Online

Morocco's 2022 cereals harvest down 67% at 3.4 mln T, ministry says

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morocco's 2022 drought-hit cereals harvest was down 67% from last year at 3.4 million tonnes, including 1.89 million tonnes of soft wheat, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The durum harvest stood at 0.81 million tonnes and barley at 0.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The four bulk carriers were loaded with more than 160,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 11-Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant shelling amid global alarm

KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Monday for the weekend shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex amid international alarm that their battle for control of the plant could trigger catastrophe. Calling any attack on a nuclear plant "suicidal", United Nations chief Antonio Guterres demanded U.N....
JAPAN
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Vietnam cuts MFN tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam on Monday cut its Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%, the government said, as it seeks to help ease inflationary pressure. The MFN tariff is a standard rate applied in trading between World Trade Organization (WTO) members, unless a...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel

(Adds further detail, comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil fertilizer import bonanza exposes logistical gaps

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's plan to boost internal fertilizer supplies cannot succeed without infrastructure investments, a government official told Reuters on Monday after a strong importing season exposed domestic logistical woes. Brazil announced its plan in April to reduce reliance on imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China July meat imports at 643,000 tonnes - customs

(Updates with year-on-year data comparisons) Aug 8 (Reuters) - China, the world's top meat buyer, imported 643,000 tonnes of meat in July, General Administration of Customs data on Sunday showed. July's meat imports were down 24.7% from the same month a year earlier, but up 6.6% from June 2022. Meanwhile,...
ECONOMY

