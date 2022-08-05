ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Energy customers could see rate increase

By Steven Ruffing
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- Duke Energy customers in the Upstate could soon see an increase on their monthly bill after they made their annual filing on July 29 with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC).

Once the PSCSC reviews and approves the annual filing, customers will see an increase of $15.75 on their monthly bill, said Spokesperson Ryan Mosier.

According to Duke Energy, a typical customer would see their monthly payment go from $119.32 to $135.07.

Mosier said the annual adjustment is making up for the rising cost of fuel used to power South Carolina homes and businesses.

The increase is not permanent, said Mosier, some years the rates decrease and customers get money back but this year, fuel costs increased payments.

Mosier said, the cost for all fuels including nuclear, renewable, hydro and natural gas all increased.

In some cases, Duke Energy would use one energy source more if another’s price were to increase.

Duke Energy offers tips and assistance for customers struggling to pay their bills.

3d ago

As usual they always get their way with raising our rates!!! These people are nothing but greedy snugs that could care less about the people of our state being able to afford their services!!! I mean we already have to pay a monthly fee JUST TO BE THEIR CUSTOMERS!! That’s ridiculous 😡 if I could afford to do my own solar panel system I definitely would!!!!

JAME
2d ago

Yeah right its only temporary, we'll never see our rates go down. It'll either stay high or continue to go up. What happened to green fuel? lol Thought that was suppose to save us money?????

