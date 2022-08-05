Read on www.axios.com
Who will pay for all the electric car chargers? Pretty much everyone
Americans nationwide will likely face higher electric bills to pay for the next stage of the country's electric vehicle (EV) charger buildout — even if they don't drive an EV. Why it matters: The U.S. will need a massive investment in public charging infrastructure to match the anticipated spike...
Fully self-driving taxis approved for two major Chinese cities
Self-driving taxis without safety supervisors are now approved for roads in Wuhan and Chongqing in China. Why it matters: The vehicles, operated by parent company Baidu, are the first-ever fully driverless licensed robotaxis in China, according to the FT. Details: Five taxis in each city will operate during business hours...
Pro-Trump apparel company fined for falsely labeling products "Made in USA"
The Federal Trade Commission ordered apparel company Lions Not Sheep and its owner Sean Whalen to stop labeling its products with fake "Made in USA" tags and pay more than $200,000 in fines. The big picture: Lions Not Sheep is known for its pro-gun and pro-Trump shirts, featuring phrases like...
Taiwanese shrug off China drills: "Everyone becomes numb to it"
LIUQIU ISLAND, Taiwan — Families collected shells on the beach and tourists took selfies at sunset on the tiny resort island of Liuqiu, less than six miles away from one of the "danger zones" where China is conducting live-fire military drills. The big picture: While international attention focuses on...
Unprofitable unicorns' public pain
The current pivot to profitability in the world of venture-backed companies is far from unprecedented. What's new is the degree to which the gory details of corporate finances at former unicorns like Coinbase and Robinhood are now public. Why it matters: A private company can quietly battle on without its...
Taiwan says China's military drills may simulate attack
Taiwan said Saturday that recent military drills from China appear to simulate an attack, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed into the Taiwan Strait earlier this week following Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island, which angered Beijing. What's...
China announces additional military drills near Taiwan
China announced a new series of military drills near Taiwan on Sunday, expanding efforts to express a a show of force in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island last week. Driving the news: In the wake of Pelosi's visit, China announced several days of...
Lawyers get specific on the "decentralization" of crypto projects
"Decentralization" is this abstract term that floats all over crypto. It comes off like one of those tedious buzzwords that business people favor (such as: "solutions," "bespoke," and "synergy"). The big picture: Attorneys who see a future in blockchains have gotten serious about articulating what decentralization really means in terms...
Trial seeks to develop first Lyme disease vaccine in 2 decades
Pfizer and French biotech company Valneva are launching a clinical trial to test the only current vaccine candidate against Lyme disease, the companies announced Monday. Why it matters: The study could result in the first possible vaccine against the disease in two decades. Almost half a million people may get Lyme disease in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC.
Ethereum's best known privacy tool falls under U.S. sanctions
Tornado Cash has been added to Office of Foreign Asset Control's (OFAC) list of sanctioned internet services, shutting down a key privacy tool for Ethereum users, one frequently used by cybercriminals. Why it matters: Tornado Cash is a non-custodial mixer that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows an Ethereum...
Third fuel tank collapses as helicopters battle Cuban blaze
Helicopters scrambled Monday to contain a days-old blaze that felled a third tank at a fuel depot in Cuba, as the search continued for 16 missing firefighters. On Monday, the governor of the western Matanzas province said the blaze had spread to a third tank, which collapsed like two others before it did over the weekend.
Supply chain bottlenecks beginning to clear up
Supply chain bottlenecks are beginning to clear up as consumer spending returns to a more normal mix of goods and services. Driving the news: The New York Fed's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) fell for the third straight month in July, hitting its lowest point since January 2021. Why...
AMTD Digital isn't a meme stock
An obscure company started trading on July 15, at $7.80 per share. By August 3 it traded, at one point, for $2,555.30 per share. It's a pattern that looks very familiar — but don't be fooled. AMTD Digital isn't a meme stock. Why it matters: Sometimes markets act in...
