ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgians hopeful public health declaration will help make Monkeypox vaccine more accessible

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggSxH_0h5pctQm00
Georgians hopeful public health declaration will help make Monkeypox vaccine more accessible (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery, Hannah Bullock /CDC)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, President Joe Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 6,000 cases nationwide. In Georgia, there are 544 cases, with four of those cases being women.

The reality is doctors say anyone can get monkeypox, which is why they are pushing the vaccine.

But Channel 2 learned getting the shot is not so easy.

“I had to drive... 45 minutes,” Raymond Sekandi told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin.

A drive Sekandi is hopeful will improve for others with Thursday’s ‘public health emergency’ on the monkeypox outbreak.

Channel 2 has reported on the difficulty to get a vaccination spot. Last week, both Gwinnett and DeKalb Counties filled their vaccination spots in just several hours.

“Because it was very hard to get a vaccine ,the registration link would get rolled out and in like three minutes, the spots were all taken,” Sekandi said.

Channel 2 also spoke with the medical director for Wellstar Health System.

Dr. Danny Branstetter says the new public health designation for monkeypox allows the federal government to increase its response to this highly contagious disease.

“It mobilizes resources to help contain this infection and prevent the spread in our community,” Branstetter said.

Infectious disease doctors have continuously made it clear that the outbreak is not exclusive to the gay community.

It’s a clarification that those who are directly affected by the disease or know someone who is infected, can appreciate.

“This can be caught between anyone at any time. I wish vaccines were taken more seriously in the beginning,” Sekandi said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio's 25 Republican state senators in early July. Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Radio

Lawyer: Giuliani won't testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said. A judge last month had ordered...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Florida prosecutor vows to fight Gov. DeSantis suspension

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week from...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Town’s K-9 mayor of 8 years dies

After nearly a lifetime of service to his community, it is now time to rest. Mayor Max II, the canine mayor of Idyllwild, California, died July 30, the Idyllwild Town Crier reported. The golden retriever developed sudden health issues and underwent surgery to remove several organs. The outlook was grim,...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WSB Radio

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
WSB Radio

Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump's endorsement and rally for her opponent during her final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, and declined to respond to the former president's criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday's primary, with the winner...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Wellstar Health System#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Georgians#Channel 2 S
WSB Radio

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Fourth set of human remains found in Lake Mead

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Human remains were again found in Lake Mead, the country's largest reservoir that continues to shrink amid a decades-long drought, officials announced Sunday. According to the National Park Service, someone made the discovery at the park's Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on...
BOULDER CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WSB Radio

‘Old man bandit’ accused of robbing banks for 45 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland arrested a man known as the “old man bandit,” on charges connected to multiple bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrest in a news release, saying Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Gaithersburg on July 14 and a Truist Bank in Bethesda on June 18.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WSB Radio

‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont

STAMFORD, Vt. — Ezra Miller, star of “The Flash,” has been charged with felony burglary in connection with a May 1 incident in Stamford, Vermont, according to a Vermont State Police report. Officers responding to the burglary complaint discovered that several bottles of alcohol had been taken...
STAMFORD, VT
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy