China sanctions House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over 'egregious provocation' in visit to Taiwan

NAVY SEAL SNIPER
3d ago
“The silence from Republicans over what we have been hearing from the January 6th committee is deafening. It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that they were willing to permit Trump to overturn the will of the voters—to overturn our democratic form of government—if it meant they could retain power. We ignore this willingness to destroy our democracy at our peril…”
Fox News
