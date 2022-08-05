ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin investors can find trading clarity in these findings

By Michael Nderitu
ambcrypto.com
 3 days ago
MarketRealist

BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors

Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
NEWSBTC

Analysts Predicts Bitcoin Will Plunge Shortly But Suggest Buy Bitcoin

It is no secret that many cryptos have been experiencing a price plunge. As of June 18, the price of the world’s largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to about $17,622. This data was taken from Binance. Since then, there have been several conversations as to whether or not that price will be the lowest for the asset.
ambcrypto.com

For Cardano, it’s 100 projects and counting, but is that really enough

The biggest use case of a third-generation cryptocurrency is Decentralized Finance, on which Cardano has built its reputation and hype for years. Alas, the result hasn’t been particularly impressive. Especially since in a little under a year, the network has only noted the launch of 93 projects. Now, although another 1048 projects are being built, investors are yet to know which one is on its way to being launched.
Cheddar News

What to Watch in Crypto This Week: Bitcoin Reaches $24,000 for First Time This Month, More Price Action Could Come

Bitcoin and Ether began trading higher this week after bitcoin hit the $24,000 threshold for the first time this month. Can cryptocurrencies keep this momentum after months of pressure? Or is more volatility in the cards? Steve Larsen, CPA and Co-Founder of PlannerDAO, joins Closing Bell to discuss crypto price movement, whether there's still room to fall for Bitcoin, why coins move in tandem with the stock market, and more.
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap

From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
biztoc.com

Elon Musk: US 'past peak inflation' after Tesla sells 90% of Bitcoin

Elon Musk predicts that an upcoming U.S. recession would only be “mild to moderate” Musk on costs: “The trend is down" Tesla recently sold almost all of its $1.5 billion BTC holdings. The company is seeing the emergence of exactly the kind of economy in which risk assets thrive.
ambcrypto.com

Will Bitcoin [BTC] along with Ethereum [ETH] 5x this month

Following the long and painful cryptocurrency market downturn in April and June that sent the king coin, Bitcoin, and the leading altcoin, Ethereum chasing terrifying lows, the bulls regained their strength in July. With its price still a far cry from its November 2021 all-time high, Bitcoin grew by over...
