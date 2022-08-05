Bitcoin investors can find trading clarity in these findings

Read on ambcrypto.com
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Races Towards $25,000 As Traders Remain Super Bullish On Cardano, Polkadot, Solana
After a solid monthly close in July, Bitcoin bulls seem to be back in action, determined to push the price towards $25,000 despite various macro uncertainties clamping down volatility. On Monday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency surged by over 4.20% to trade at $24,112 at press time after stalling in the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors
Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
kitco.com
BlackRock's partnership with Coinbase shows that institutions are looking to buy the dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Through the agreement, users of Blackrock's Aladdin institutional investment platform will be able to sign up for Coinbase...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Titan Citi Says Ethereum Merge Could Boost Crypto Exchange Coinbase Stock Price: Report
Banking giant Citi reportedly says that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to proof-of-stake expected next month could be bullish for the stock of Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US. According to a note to clients. by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Peter Christiansen has his radar locked on Coinbase’s...
Analysts Predicts Bitcoin Will Plunge Shortly But Suggest Buy Bitcoin
It is no secret that many cryptos have been experiencing a price plunge. As of June 18, the price of the world’s largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to about $17,622. This data was taken from Binance. Since then, there have been several conversations as to whether or not that price will be the lowest for the asset.
ambcrypto.com
For Cardano, it’s 100 projects and counting, but is that really enough
The biggest use case of a third-generation cryptocurrency is Decentralized Finance, on which Cardano has built its reputation and hype for years. Alas, the result hasn’t been particularly impressive. Especially since in a little under a year, the network has only noted the launch of 93 projects. Now, although another 1048 projects are being built, investors are yet to know which one is on its way to being launched.
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin Instead Of The Coinbase IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
What to Watch in Crypto This Week: Bitcoin Reaches $24,000 for First Time This Month, More Price Action Could Come
Bitcoin and Ether began trading higher this week after bitcoin hit the $24,000 threshold for the first time this month. Can cryptocurrencies keep this momentum after months of pressure? Or is more volatility in the cards? Steve Larsen, CPA and Co-Founder of PlannerDAO, joins Closing Bell to discuss crypto price movement, whether there's still room to fall for Bitcoin, why coins move in tandem with the stock market, and more.
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
biztoc.com
Elon Musk: US 'past peak inflation' after Tesla sells 90% of Bitcoin
Elon Musk predicts that an upcoming U.S. recession would only be “mild to moderate” Musk on costs: “The trend is down" Tesla recently sold almost all of its $1.5 billion BTC holdings. The company is seeing the emergence of exactly the kind of economy in which risk assets thrive.
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin [BTC] along with Ethereum [ETH] 5x this month
Following the long and painful cryptocurrency market downturn in April and June that sent the king coin, Bitcoin, and the leading altcoin, Ethereum chasing terrifying lows, the bulls regained their strength in July. With its price still a far cry from its November 2021 all-time high, Bitcoin grew by over...
