The schedule for Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas today includes the sentencing hearing for a man who is serving time for third degree murder. 20-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor, originally of Pottstown, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing today in front of Judge Gina Force. He pleaded guilty in June to a charge of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, while charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia were not prosecuted. Taylor is serving 30-to-60 years at SCI-Pine Grove for charges of third degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the 2018 shooting death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO