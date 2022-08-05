ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wdadradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY COURT TO HAVE PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS TODAY

The schedule for Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas today includes the sentencing hearing for a man who is serving time for third degree murder. 20-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor, originally of Pottstown, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing today in front of Judge Gina Force. He pleaded guilty in June to a charge of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, while charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia were not prosecuted. Taylor is serving 30-to-60 years at SCI-Pine Grove for charges of third degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the 2018 shooting death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown.
WTAJ

Somerset County man sentenced for having 50 grams of meth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man was sentenced on Monday after he was found guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that Terrell Ickes, 32, of Friedens will see up to 70 months behind bars with four years of supervised release. An […]
wdadradio.com

IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
butlerradio.com

Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker

A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
wdadradio.com

SHETLER CASE BACK IN COURT ON MONDAY

Westmoreland County Court will hold Criminal Call tomorrow and the Ray Shetler Jr. trial is on the list of cases up for review, so we could possibly hear whether or not the trial will take place as scheduled next week. The 37-year-old Shetler, now listed as living in Bolivar, has...
WTAJ

Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
WTAJ

6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announce. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United...
WTAJ

Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
WTAJ

Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
wdadradio.com

MAN ACCUSED OF CAUSING DISTURBANCE AT STORE

State police have filed charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness against a Saltsburg man after an incident Friday morning at a store along Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township. Police say 51-year-old William Jablonski damaged an item valued at $135 at Aggie’s County Market.
butlerradio.com

Man Leads Police On Chase Through Kittanning

A Pittsburgh man is accused of leading a police on a chase through Kittanning. State police tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffery Ledonne early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. when he took off. Ledonne went through parts of Kittanning near Johnson Avenue and police say he would slam on the brakes multiple times causing damage to police cruisers.
WTAJ

Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
wdadradio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
